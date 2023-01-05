Opponent Preview: What to know about 7-7 Pittsburgh

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

To kick off the New Year, Syracuse hosted then-No. 6 NC State, coming up just short of an upset and falling 56-54.

Syracuse trailed by eight points at the half, but used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to get itself back in the game and eventually take a 49-40 lead entering the fourth quarter after Asia Strong drained a corner 3. The Orange outscored the Wolfpack in the third quarter 23-5.

But it was the polar opposite in the fourth quarter as Syracuse just totaled five points in the period, failing to score in the first eight minutes. It allowed NC State to come all the way back and take the lead. Georgia Woolley, who finished with a game-high 23 points, missed a game-tying layup, but the Orange forced a jump ball to get the ball back with 3.9 seconds.

Dariauna Lewis wrapped around the backside, but Teisha Hyman’s inbound pass was just too strong as the Wolfpack survived a potential upset. Now, Syracuse hosts Pitt, who has lost 22 consecutive games against the Orange.

Here’s everything to know about the Panthers (7-7, 0-3 Atlantic Coast).

All time series

Syracuse leads 49-16

Last time they played

Hyman scored the game-winning jumper with just 10 seconds to play to just lift Syracuse past Pitt, 67-65. The Orange had trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter and didn’t take the lead until Alaysia Styles drained two free-throws with just over a minute left.

The February 2022 win was the 22nd consecutive over Pittsburgh, with SU’s last loss against the Panthers coming in 2005. Hyman finished with a career-high 31 points and Styles also notched a career-high 21 points. But only three SU other players would score, combining for just 15 points.

In contrast to Syracuse, who played just seven players, the Panthers played 12 different players and had three players in double-figures. But the difference was in the success from the charity stripe. SU went 25-of-28 from the free-throw line, Pitt just 7-of-14. Neither side had much success from deep, as each time was under 25% from 3.

The Panthers report

The Panthers are the worst team in the conference and are winless in the league with defeats to Miami, Wake Forest and Louisville. It also has losses to Ball State, DePaul, Maryland and Illinois with zero wins over a power conference opponent.

Pitt is pretty average in most statistical categories, averaging just 67 points per game and shooting 41.6% from the field. But against ACC opponents, those numbers drop to 57 and 35.4%, respectively. The team isn’t as aggressive, generating just 15.1% of its points from the free-throw line, which ranks 294th of 361 teams, per Her Hoop Stats. The Panthers are a strong rebounding team, which will make for a good matchup with SU’s Lewis, who led the nation in rebounding last season. Pitt ranks in the top third in both offensive and defensive rebounds, led by forwards Liatu King and Amber Brown, both returners from a season ago.

Led by fifth-year head coach Lance White, White has never accrued more than three conference wins in a season during his tenure, with the lowest point being in 2019-20, where the Panthers finished 5-26 with just one conference win.

How Syracuse beats Pitt

Though Pitt has strength in rebounding, Syracuse ranks way higher — No. 14 in total rebounds per Her Hoop Stats. If Lewis can muscle her way in the paint and get the boards, then it’s likely Syracuse will accrue many second-chance points.

In the game against NC State, Woolley had her best game in a Syracuse uniform, leading all scorers and was the spark in the 10-0 run to get the Orange back into the game. If Woolley can continue her personal momentum, complemented by scoring from Dyaisha Fair and Hyman, then Pitt might be outmatched and Syracuse can earn its 23rd-straight win over the Panthers. Hyman comes off a game where she was held scoreless, but now plays an opponent that she registered her career-high in points.

Stat to know: 13.4

In nine of 14 games this season, Syracuse has secured at least 15 offensive rebounds, fueled by Lewis and Strong in the paint. The Orange recorded a season-high 25 against Stony Brook and a conference-game high of 18 against Wake Forest. Pitt ranks 306-of-361 teams, conceding 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, per Her Hoop Stats.

With their size down low, the Orange can extend possessions, get easy points in the paint or kick out for jumpers. Syracuse isn’t the best 3-point shooting team, so success on the offensive glass can compensate for missed jumpers. The Panthers also rank in the bottom third with a 34.2% offensive rebounding rate, which means opponents secure an offensive board nearly 35% of the time off a missed shot, per Her Hoop Stats.

Player to watch: Liatu King, forward, No. 2

King has improved her production from a season ago, now averaging double-digit points for the first time in her career with increased rebounding statistics. At forward, she’ll provide the Panthers’ size down low, likely matching up against Lewis and Strong. King notched 26 points and 16 rebounds against North Alabama a couple games ago, but in the recent two-game losing streak, she totaled just 13 points and 12 rebounds. She’s also seeing increased playing time, averaging 23.9 minutes this season compared to under 20 last season.