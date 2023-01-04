University Union announces partnership with DKA ahead of Salt City Film Festival

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will partner with Syracuse University’s only cinematic fraternity, Delta Kappa Alpha, at the Salt City Film Festival to showcase the work of student filmmakers during the Spring 2023 semester.

University Union’s Film Festival began in 2011 under SyRECuse, but then took a break for a year and returned as Syracuse University Film Festival in 2013 and 2014. The festival then took a nine-year hiatus, but is finally returning this spring with the partnership of University Union and DKA.

The festival is taking submissions until Wednesday, March 1, at 11:50 p.m., and can be filled out through this form. Film submissions can be in the categories of Animation, Fictional, Narrative, Experimental, Music Video and Documentary.

The selected films will be screened April 14-16, with an opening ceremony and various networking events on the first day of screening. The location of the festival has yet to be determined.

Winners will be selected from each category of the festival by panels of industry professionals, and an additional Audience Award, in which all films are eligible, will be presented.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Anyiah, Peipei or Daisy at [email protected]. For press information, please contact Quinn Schmidt, Director of Public Relations at [email protected]. Additionally, DKA will post Salt City Film Festival updates on its Instagram page.