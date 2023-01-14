Syracuse women’s rowing announces 2023 spring schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing announced its 2023 spring schedule Friday. The Orange open up the season with a scrimmage against Virginia, last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference champions, in Charlottesville on March 18. This will be the start of four straight weekends of races for the Orange.

Luke McGee’s squad, captained by seniors Madison D’Ambra, Emmie Frederico and Luisa Gathmann, will then travel to Camden, New Jersey for two consecutive weekends beginning with a regatta featuring Harvard Radcliffe, Ohio State and Iowa on March 25 followed by the sixth annual Doc Hosea Invitational on April 1. In 2022, Syracuse defeated Harvard Radcliffe to take home the O’Leary Cup.

Since 1977, Syracuse has competed in the Doc Hosea Invitational, one of the oldest trophies in women’s rowing honoring longtime U.S. National Rowing Team Doctor, Timothy “Doc” Hosea. At last year’s Doc Hosea Invitational, each of Syracuse’s boats advanced to the grand final, including two first-place finishes in the preliminary heats. Weather conditions canceled the finals.

On April 9, Syracuse faces two Ivy League foes, Yale and Cornell, at Saratoga Springs. Last year at Saratoga, the Orange varsity 8, second varsity 8 and varsity 4 came in second to the Yale Bulldogs.

After a week’s rest, the Orange will go to Raleigh North Carolina, for the 4th annual Lake Wheeler Invitational, beginning on April 21. Last season, in the first round of the invitational, SU’s varsity 8 beat then-No. 11 Duke and in the second round nearly beat then-No. 9 Penn, losing by 0.18 seconds. To wrap up the regular season, Syracuse heads to the Eastern Sprints in Worcester, Massachusetts on April 30. The race will be held at Lake Quinsigamond.

To begin postseason racing, Syracuse will compete at the ACC Championship May 12-13 at Lake Wheeler in Raleigh. Last year, the team finished second in the ACC Championship. Pending qualification, the NCAA Championship will be held on Memorial Day weekend in Camden. Earning an invitation to NCAAs five of the last six years, the Orange finished 17th overall last year.