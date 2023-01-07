Syracuse tennis announces 2023 spring schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse tennis announced its spring 2023 schedule on Thursday. The Orange are coming off of a 10-11 spring season in 2022, which concluded with doubles partners Polina Kozyreva and Miyuka Kimoto falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Texas A&M.

This season’s slate begins with four straight non-conference matchups, all hosted by SU. Syracuse will take on NJIT (Jan. 21), Boston University (Jan. 22), Cornell (Jan. 27) and Delaware (Jan. 29). Last season, the team started out the season 6-1 against non-conference opponents.

SU will wrap up its nonconference stretch with a visit to Drexel (Feb. 4) in its first road matchup of the year, followed by a home clash against Buffalo (Feb. 13) at Drumlins Country Club.

Atlantic Coast Conference play for the Orange starts with a road trip to Boston College (Feb. 18), where they hope to set the tone early, as SU struggled in conference play last season, with a record of 4-9 that put them in the bottom half of the standings. The Orange only won one road matchup last year and had five losses.

After the trip to Chestnut Hill, Syracuse returns home for their longest home stretch of the season at five games. It starts with three conference matchups against Florida State (Feb. 24), Miami ( Feb. 26) and Virginia (Mar. 3). Then, the Orange face nonconference opponent Coppin State (Mar. 4) before facing conference foe Virginia Tech the next day (Mar. 5).

The Orange go back on the road, facing Clemson (Mar. 17) and Georgia Tech (Mar. 19), before their final two home matches of the season against Duke (Mar. 24) and North Carolina (Mar. 26). Syracuse lost both matches 0-7 to the Blue Devils and Tar Heels last season.

Syracuse will close out their 20-match regular season with a four game road-stretch against NC State (Mar. 31), Wake Forest (Apr. 2), Notre Dame (Apr. 14) and finally Louisville (Apr. 16).

The team’s final guaranteed match will be at the ACC Tournament (Apr. 23), where the Orange were ousted by Wake Forest in the first round a season ago.