Syracuse ranked No. 5 in Inside Lacrosse preseason poll

Syracuse earned the No. 5 ranking in Inside Lacrosse and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association preseason poll. After a 15-6 season ended in a NCAA Tournament quarterfinals loss to Northwestern, the Orange are back in the top 5, just as they were for the majority of last season.

Syracuse is ranked third among teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, behind No. 1 North Carolina and No. 3 Boston College. It also trails its week one opponent, No. 4 Northwestern, and No. 2 Maryland rounds out the top five. The defending champion Tar Heels earned 666 points off of 22 first place votes out of 27, while the Orange garnered 574 votes without any first place votes.

Head coach Kayla Treanor is in her second year at the helm for Syracuse, just seven years removed from her playing days at SU. In 2016, she broke the NCAA Division-I record for draw controls in a season with 217 before taking an assistant coaching position at Boston College, where she stayed until returning to Syracuse.

SU will return four of its top-five scorers, apart from Emily Hawryschuk, who is now an assistant coach at Niagara. It returns Tewaaraton finalist Meaghan Tyrrell (111 points, 78 goals and 33 assists), who ranked sixth in the nation in goals and seventh in points. She was also one goal shy of Syracuse’s single-season record.

The Orange return Emma Tyrrell, Megan Carney and Olivia Adamson as well. Emma only played 12 games due to injury, but still ranked third on the team in points as a midfielder. Also returning from season-long injuries are attack Emma Ward and midfielder Sierra Cockerille.

Syracuse will play every team in the top four of the preseason poll and nine of the top 20. It will open the season on February 11th against No. 4 Northwestern in the JMA Wireless Dome.