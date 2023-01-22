Syracuse places 4th in both men’s and women’s team scores at the Cornell Upstate Challenge

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This Saturday, Syracuse traveled to Ithaca, NY for the Cornell Upstate Challenge.

On the men’s side, Emanuel Joseph, David Peterson, Isaiah Lewis and Samuel Mutiso kicked the meet off for Syracuse in the 60m Hurdles. Joseph and Peterson qualified with records of 8.13 and 8.29, ranking first and second in their heats respectively, while Lewis and Mutiso failed to progress.

In the final, Joseph and Peterson medaled. Joseph posted a time of 8.10 to rank first while Peterson secured second with a time of 8.14.

In the Men’s 60m dash, SU’s James Nmah and Carlton Landingham both qualified, producing times of 7.07 and 7.17m, respectively. Nmah finished with a time of 7.00 and medaled as second place in the final. Landingham placed 6th with 7.11.

There were 10 Syracuse athletes competing in the Men’s mile, 7 of which ranked in the Top-15. Silas Derfel finished in 4:13.78 and placed third overall, the best among all Syracuse participants. Ethan Wechsler placed 4th overall, finishing in 4:16.75, while Jack Whetstone placed 7th overall and finished in 4:17.54. Ruben Rojas Betanzos placed 9th overall, finishing in 4:20.22.

Alexander Segarra became the lone Syracuse runner to complete the Men’s 500m after Ryder Kriley didn’t cross the finish line. Segarra finished in 1:07.15 and placed second.

In the Men’s 800, Kriley ranked 4th overall while Segarra recorded DNS.

On the women’s side, 6 Syracuse hurdlers represented the Orange. Shaleah Colaire, Peyton Rollins and Kirstyn Schechter performed well to qualify for the final. In the final, Colaire finished in 8.61 and placed second. Rollins (4th) and Schechter (8th) followed, producing times of 8.83 and 9.19 respectively.

Following the 60m Hurdle was the 60m dash. Colaire, Rollins, Kaleia Arrington and Morgan Marshall all qualified for the final. Arrington (7.83) and Colaire (7.84) took second and third place. Separated by just a sliver, Marshall finished in 7.89 and placed 5th, while Rollins finished in 6th, recording a time of 7.90.

In comparison to the Men’s mile roster, the Women’s team had 14 participants in the mile race, 6 of which placed in the top-15. Emma Eastman was the only SU athlete who completed the race under 5 minutes, recording 4:54.21 and placing second overall. Sydney Nowicki, Justus Holden-Betts and Kensey May placed 5th, 6th and 7th, producing times of 5:01.41, 5:07.91 and 5:08.28 respectively. Caroline Kirby placed 9th with 5:08.71.

In the 500m race, the lone runner Kristine Krumpfer placed 6th with a time of 1:23.19. In the 400m race Catriona Mckeown produced a record of 1:02.27 to rank 4th. Ariel Haywood placed 11th and finished in 1:06.99.

Syracuse sent only one participant to the field games. Etienvre competed in the women’s high jump, clearing a height of 1.51m in her third attempt.

Syracuse eventually ranked 4th in both the Men’s and Womens’ team scores.