After first game in over a month, Syracuse loses to No. 5 Colgate 3-2

Allyson Simpson started the Colgate transition, moving the puck into the neutral zone. Simpson swung the puck to Kassy Betinol on her right, continuing her run into Syracuse’s zone. The senior defenseman didn’t stop, receiving the puck on a give-and-go. The pass was slightly behind Simpson, who controlled it before firing a shot on net, beating Arielle DeSmet at the far post. Simpson’s second goal of the season opened up the scoring for the Raiders.

Syracuse (7-14-1) was back in action against No. 5 Colgate (18-2-1), falling to the Raiders 5-2. Tuesday’s loss was the second time the Orange fell to Colgate this season, after losing 3-0 in the opening game back on Sep 30. Syracuse played its first game in over a month ago, since it was defeated by Vermont 3-1. The loss was Syracuse’s fifth straight, with its last win coming Nov. 26, a 6-1 win over Post. Earlier this season, the Orange had a losing streak of six games.

Colgate doubled its lead midway through the second period. Syracuse struggled to clear its lines and the Raiders took advantage. Dara Greig intercepted a clearance before weaving towards the Syracuse net and using a backhand finish to put Colgate up 2-0. A mistake led to a 2-on-1 opportunity, where Greig worked a give-and-go with Elyssa Biederman. Greig received a pass right in front of the net, before roofing the puck to put Colgate up 3-0.

The Orange got on the board when Erin Brousseau scored her third goal of the season. Colgate’s defense misplayed the puck deep in its zone, while the sophomore came up from behind before sweeping the puck home.

Despite conceding five goals, DeSmet recorded 29 saves in net for Syracuse. The graduate transfer has been an integral part for Syracuse this season, keeping it in games against tougher opponents.

Syracuse did its best to muster any chances it could get against one of the best teams in the country. Lauren Bellefontaine led the Orange with three shots on target, while Maya D’Arcy, Rayla Clemons and Mae Batherson had two. Syracuse finished with 17 shots on target compared to Colagte’s 34.

Gwen Eichfield restored Colgate’s three-goal lead, just over five minutes into the third. Eichfield found herself wide open at the top of the key before using a wrist shot to beat DeSmet at her near post. Betinol wrapped up the scoring for Colgate, who scored five or more goals for the tenth time this season.

The Orange scored their 12th power-play goal of the season with 10 minutes left in the game. Sarah Marchand went five hole on the goalie for her seventh goal of the year. Marchand’s goal didn’t kickstart a comeback for Syracuse, who started 2023 with a loss.