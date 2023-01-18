Syracuse falls to No. 10 Cornell 4-1, drops 6th-straight

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s (7-15-1, 4-2 CHA) game plan against No. 10 Cornell (10-6-2, 8-3-1) was to come out aggressive, but it quickly backfired. The Orange wanted to get the first goal, something they’ve struggled with this season. Syracuse got as many attackers into Cornell’s zone as it could early on, but no big chances came out of the pressure.

The Big Red were comfortable soaking up the pressure from the Orange, waiting for the right time to break.

Soon after a faceoff in Cornell’s defensive zone, the Big Red turned defense into attack. A fight for the puck behind the net led to an attempted clearance from Cornell. Hannah Johnson met the puck at the blue line but was quickly closed down by Kaitlin Jockims, who forced an errant pass. Alexa Davis was first to it, with time and space. Davis saw Jockims streaking up the ice and rifled a pass through the lines back to her. Syracuse’s defense lost track of Jockims, taking the puck in stride for a one-on-one opportunity.

Jockims lifted a shot that clanged off the post and in, beating Arielle DeSmet to put Cornell up 1-0 less than five minutes in.

The early goal from Cornell set the tone in Syracuse’s 4-1 loss to Cornell. The Orange couldn’t contain Cornell’s transition offense. When given space, the Big Red punished Syracuse, while the Orange struggled on the break. Syracuse looked dangerous at times, but attacks fizzled out when getting into the attacking zone. The defeat marks six in a row for Syracuse, and the twelfth time this season it has lost to a ranked opponent.

“I don’t think it was a miscommunication,” Syracuse head coach Britni Smith said of the opening goal. “I’ll have to go back and watch but it came when they just were able to outnumber us off rushes.”

The slightest mistake from the Orange was pounced upon. The Big Red turned each turnover into a ruthless attack. Cornell came at the Syracuse defense with speed. Izzy Daniel and Gillis Frechette caused problems on the break. Their decisiveness caused the Syracuse defense problems.

“Their team speed is something we knew we were going to have to counter,” Smith said. “We tried to keep them outside the dots, make them feel our presence inside the dots and make them work to get the areas to score.”

Syracuse focused on stopping Daniel and Gilles, who lead Cornell in goals and assists. Daniel recorded a goal and an assist to bring her season total to 11 goals and 19 assists. Gillis recorded her 19th assist of the season to go along with nine goals.

“They have a lot of skill and you never really know where they’re going,” Lauren Bellefontaine said, “Even if they seem like they’re going one way, they can go the other way. It was hard to keep up with at some points, but I think we still stuck to it.”

Daniel scored on a fast break to double Cornell’s lead early in the second period. The Big Red piled it on by scoring two and a half minutes later through Alyssa Regalado to make it 3-0.

Syracuse struggled to take advantage of its opportunities. The Orange couldn’t convert on their first four opportunities on the power play. Cornell moved as a unit, shutting potential shooting lanes, making it difficult for Syracuse.

“They’re very aggressive and they like to come at an angle so you only really have one way to go,” Bellefontaine said. “Moving the puck really fast and getting them out of position was important to try and break them down.”

The Orange eventually converted on one of their power-play opportunities. Bellefontaine skated into space, waiting for runners. Sarah Thompson flashed in between a group of Cornell defenders. Bellefontaine put it right on Thompson’s stick, redirecting it into the net for Syracuse’s first goal. Thompson’s team-leading ninth goal of the season came with a minute remaining and was too late.

While trailing, Syracuse pushed to create chances, but recorded just 21 shots on goal, compared to Cornell’s 35. Tatum White was often the point of attack for Syracuse. White almost set up Rayla Clemons twice from centering passes, but Clemons couldn’t get her stick to it in time.

“It really gets energy going, especially on the bench,” Johnson said. “Knowing that we’re putting up a fight and not just letting our teammates get pushed around. I think it’s a good thing.”

At times Syracuse was overpowered, but tried to match the Big Red’s physicality on the ice by pushing back. The Orange used their forwards to aggressively forecheck, to slow Cornell’s attacks.

“We’re gonna definitely use what we’ve been doing against top 10 teams,” Johnson said. “We’re going to play the same way that we’re going to have these guys but hopefully we’ll come up with some more success.”