Syracuse Housing Authority announces scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

The Syracuse Housing Authority announced on Tuesday evening the creation of an annual scholarship in memoriam of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of Dr. King Elementary School earlier this month. The SHA will also rename the Central Village Boys & Girls Club in honor of Torres-Ortiz.

The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded each year to an eligible SHA resident entering a 2- or 4-year college or university who embodies Torres-Ortiz’s “extraordinary spirit,” according to the SHA press release. The SHA works to develop safe and affordable neighborhoods in Syracuse.

Vani Nair, who was her teacher this year, told Spectrum Local News that Torres-Ortiz was a “positive light” in her classroom and for the entire school.

“Our middle school is sixth through eight and we’ve only had her from September to January, and she’s already made such a difference in our lives,” Nair told Spectrum. “I’m just going to miss her a lot, she was a role model.”

In creating the scholarship, Bill Simmons, executive director of SHA, said the authority wants to honor Torres-Ortiz’s presence in her school community by helping other students achieve their academic goals.

“It’s a small token of our opportunity to express and contribute to the legacy of Brexi, and her good nature and willingness to help people,” Simmons told The Daily Orange.

Simmons said the official renaming of the Central Village Boys & Girls Club will happen sometime in the spring, because the SHA is looking to make renovations to the building before the ceremony.

The scholarship, Simmons said, is a way for the SHA to help Torres-Ortiz’s legacy live on.

“We thought that the opportunities would be a really good way to remember her legacy, and help and honor the family and inspire many of the young people who come through the center daily, and many young people who are going off to college,” Simmons said. “We think that this is one of the ways that Brexi would have wanted to be honored and have an impact on the lives of the people around her.”