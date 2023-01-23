Syracuse hires Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher as cornerbacks coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse has hired former Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher as its next cornerbacks coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Fisher was with the Cornhuskers as the defensive backs coach for the last five years. The move follows reports surfacing last week that current cornerbacks coach Chip West, who has been with Syracuse since 2020, interviewed with Wake Forest for the same position.

Prior to his time at Nebraska, Fisher was the cornerbacks coach for Central Florida from 2015-16 and was the defensive backs coach from 2016-17. Fisher, a former defensive back for UCF that finished his college career with 130 tackles, four interceptions and 35 pass defenses, was also a defensive quality assistant for the Knights for two years before two seasons as a cornerbacks coach for Southeast Missouri State.

Fisher was a second-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft and played for nine seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. In 2003, Fisher led the league in interception returns for touchdowns and interception return yards. In his first season with the Cornhuskers, he took over for a secondary that had allowed more than 275 passing yards per game and in one season helped Nebraska hold five opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards.

Nine of Fisher’s defensive backs from 2018-22 have signed NFL contracts, including junior college transfer Mike Hughes, who in one season became an All-American and first-round NFL pick. He’ll take over a unit that will be without Garrett Williams (NFL draft) and Duce Chestnut (LSU transfer).