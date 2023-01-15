Syracuse close out Virginia Tech Invitational with the men’s and women’s 200-meter
Daily Orange File Photo
This weekend, Syracuse traveled to Blacksburg to compete in the two-day Virginia Tech Invitational for its first meet of the New Year. On Saturday, the Orange competed in the women’s 200-meter and men’s 200-meter to wrap up the meet.
On the women’s side, Shaleah Colaire placed sixth overall in the 200-meter dash with a final time of 25.33. Kaleia Arrington finished in 11th place, recording a time of 25.60 to set her personal best. Peyton Rollins finished just two places behind Arrington in 13th, with a time of 25.72.
Carlton Landingham and James Nmah closed out the men’s 200-meter finals placing sixth and seventh, respectively. Landingham produced a time of 22.58 while Nmah finished at 22.65.
SU’s next meet will come on January 21 when the Orange travel down to participate in the Cornell Upstate Challenge.
Published on January 14, 2023 at 11:59 pm