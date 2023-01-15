Syracuse close out Virginia Tech Invitational with the men’s and women’s 200-meter

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

This weekend, Syracuse traveled to Blacksburg to compete in the two-day Virginia Tech Invitational for its first meet of the New Year. On Saturday, the Orange competed in the women’s 200-meter and men’s 200-meter to wrap up the meet.

On the women’s side, Shaleah Colaire placed sixth overall in the 200-meter dash with a final time of 25.33. Kaleia Arrington finished in 11th place, recording a time of 25.60 to set her personal best. Peyton Rollins finished just two places behind Arrington in 13th, with a time of 25.72.

Carlton Landingham and James Nmah closed out the men’s 200-meter finals placing sixth and seventh, respectively. Landingham produced a time of 22.58 while Nmah finished at 22.65.

SU’s next meet will come on January 21 when the Orange travel down to participate in the Cornell Upstate Challenge.