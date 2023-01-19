SU hires John Papazoglou as new chief operations officer

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

SU’s new chief operating officer John A. Papazoglou will begin his tenure on the first day of February following approval of his appointment, announced Jan. 9, by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees at this week’s meeting.

Papazoglou’s COO position will concentrate on the areas of dining, housing, hospitality, food services and other on and off-campus operations, according to the SU news release announcing his appointment. His off-campus operations include the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center, Minnowbrook Conference Center and Drumlins Country Club facilities.

Papazoglou, who is coming to SU after five and a half years at ​​Penn State University as the Associate Vice President of Auxiliary and Business Services, is not new to the Syracuse area.

“I actually lived in Syracuse from 1977 to 1981. My father was the general manager at Hancock Airport,” Papazoglou said. “The people that we met there, the relationships there in the community are actually one of the best memories I had growing up in elementary school.”

In addition to his work at Penn State, Papazoglou reflected on his being “fortunate” to have prior experience with Aramark Healthcare, Richmond International Airport and Delaware North Companies.

“I just had really good mentors and companies that really invested in me when I was young — (and in) my training and development help — and that’s what I hope I can continue to carry forward to and do for others, “ Papazoglou said.

He said the transition to a more senior position is the “next logical step” in his career, adding that he sees the value in moving to SU from a large public university.

“The portfolios are similar to what I had at Penn State, and part of the decision is wanting to work with a really great team and a good leader that will support me and allow me to operate independently,” Papazoglou said.

SU Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Allen Groves said he believes Papazoglou’s work at Penn State has prepared him well for the COO role at SU.

Groves praised Papazoglou’s success in his large job at Penn State, which involved multiple campuses and a large number of employees to oversee. Because Papazoglou will be continuing this work, Groves does not doubt his ability to perform successfully in these operations at SU.

Groves and Papazoglou will collaborate closely and frequently, along with the other members of the executive leadership team of the university, Groves said. Groves explained that part of this collaboration will include Papazoglou presenting information to the Executive Board.

Papazoglou said he will ensure that his team works closely with Groves’s team in their work towards benefitting the student experience.

Papazoglou’s transition process, Groves said, will mostly revolve around learning the culture of the university and connecting with colleagues, students and staff.

“I expect that he’ll be working very hard to get to know students, to get to know the employees in his units,” Groves said. “In his interviews…he spoke, I think, very passionately, very strongly about what he’s done at Penn State to build close relations with employees at all levels and to make sure that they can be heard.”

Papazoglou said he wants to hear from the community about their ideas for SU, from what he should tackle first in his new position to what long term goals he should begin taking steps towards.

His job, he said, is to translate Chancellor Syverud’s vision into a practical reality to impact the SU community.

“Students are our priority and we want to enhance the student experience, and that also means investing in our infrastructure and technology, which are things that we’ve been doing here at Penn State,” Papazoglou said.

In SU’s press release, Syverud referred to Papazoglou as an “immediate asset” to SU.

In terms of his goals as COO, Papazoglou said he will initially use a pillar-based business model to evaluate where his priorities for change-making should lie. This table-like model is structured by a balance of people, service, body and financial stewardship, he said.

“If you take care of your people first and take care of quality and service, then the financials follow,” Papazoglou said.

He added he’s excited to learn more about the various student groups on campus and hopes to find out more about what is important to students.

“A year from now, or two years, or however long it takes, I think I want people to see the services offered at the university,” Papazoglou said. “I want SU’s operations to feel like home, not only to the university, but all of its extended communities.”