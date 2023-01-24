Syracuse University hires Lauren Murphy as new director of residence life

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced Lauren Murphy as its new director of residence life beginning next month, according to an email sent to SU Residential Advisors on Monday.

Murphy will replace Courtney Bazan Colvin, who previously served as the interim director of residential life for the fall 2022 semester after former director George Athanas became​​ the associate director for SU’s Center for Learning and Student Success.

In managing SU’s North Campus Student Living program, Murphy’s role will include staff supervision, training, and development, as well as supporting current students and staff, wrote Rob Hradsky, SU’s vice president for the student experience, in the email.

Murphy previously served as the assistant director of residential education at George Washington University for four years before becoming the director of residential education for GWU in April 2022.

Prior to her time at GWU, Murphy served as the resident director at Binghamton University between August 2013 and June 2016 before becoming a community development specialist for SUNY Oswego for over a year.

In the email sent to RAs, Hradsky highlighted some of Murphy’s accomplishments, including the implementation of a new residential student staffing model at GWU and her efforts with recruitment, support, and development of professional staff.

Murphy is also chair of the Housing Internship Program at the Association of College and University Housing Officers – International, and a member of the Planning Team Facility for the American College Personnel Association’s Next Generation Institute.

Murphy will begin her role as SU’s new director of residence life on Feb. 16.