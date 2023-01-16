Start the spring semester off strong with these five New Year’s resolutions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

At the beginning of a new year, surrounded by resolutions and intentions, it may be tempting to commit to sprawling goals and plans of what you intend to do in 2023. Unfortunately, only 9% of people successfully keep their resolutions until succession. But a New Year’s resolution doesn’t necessarily need to be grandiose nor groundbreaking. In fact, studies show that simple, direct goals are often more effective and sustainable long-term.

Start making your bed every morning

One such goal, making your bed in the morning, can reportedly improve mental health when people incorporate the daily practice into their routine. By making one’s bed, people may experience a feeling of accomplishment first thing in the morning, which follows them throughout the day. Also, they are more likely to feel organized and prepared to face their day, which could make other resolutions for the new year and semester more doable.

Pick up a meditation practice

The benefits of a daily meditation practice have become increasingly well-known in recent years. As the new year and semester kicks off and you’re looking for a resolution to improve mindfulness and anxiety, incorporating daily meditation into your life may just be the answer.

Studies show that, even when meditating only for a few minutes per day, people may experience less depression and anxiety, greater self-awareness and better sleep.

Take time to journal

Setting aside as few as 10 minutes a day to self-reflect and write has benefits that can last you a lifetime. In a study done in 2006 by the Holistic Health Care Program in the College of Health and Human Services of Western Michigan University, 100 young adults were asked to journal or draw about their day or a stressful event. Those who journaled saw the biggest improvement in their depression and anxiety.

Adding another task on top of a long day’s work may seem counterintuitive, but according to Intermountain Healthcare, expressing thoughts and emotions on paper strengthens your emotional functioning. Journaling can allow people to work through traumatic experiences and grow closer in their relationships and find silver linings in their lives.

Limit your caffeine intake

One problem that college students often face is having a lot of work to balance and very little time. Many students need an extra boost of energy throughout the day and turn to coffee, energy drinks or tea for a “pick-me-up.” An article published by Clinical Nutrition in 2019 found that 92% of college students drink caffeine on a regular basis.

Although caffeine can be very effective and helpful in moderation, developing a dependency to energy drinks or coffee can lead to motivation and sleep issues that can affect you in both the short-term and long-term.

While caffeine does have its benefits, there are also many side effects which may only make a student’s life worse. Consuming an excessive amount of caffeine can lead to headaches, anxiety and insomnia.

According to The Campus Citizen, many college students like to “(burn) the candle at both ends” and feel that caffeine can maximize productivity. Because of this, experts say it is important to understand the risks of caffeine consumption and cut back when you need to.

Utilize your kitchen

Another option for a New Year’s resolution is to try and break your food delivery habits, as many students resort to using online delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats for their meals. According to a Winsight Grocery Business, 70% of college students order food from a third-party delivery service, averaging four times per week. While they may be more convenient, a delivery app can be very expensive. A New York Times study found that delivery apps can charge up to a 91% markup on a basic order of two Subway sandwiches.

Students that live on South Campus or in an off-campus apartment have the opportunity to cook for themselves in a kitchen. Not only is this a much cheaper alternative to having your food delivered – according to Forbes, ordering delivery can cost an average of five times more than cooking from scratch – but it is also another way to feel productive and accomplished throughout the day.