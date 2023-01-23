Sleigh rides and sportsman expos: Traverse the cold this week with these 6 events

Chromania Exhibit

On display at the Everson Museum from Jan. 21 to May 7, the “Chromania” exhibit attempts to counteract the lack of color in central New York during winter by demonstrating how different artists at the museum emphasize color in their work. The exhibit will feature colorful collections, including ceramics by Peter Pincus and paintings by Jackie Saccoccio.

Sleigh rides

Highland Outfitters offers horse-drawn sleigh rides for either $10 per person or $100 for a private party of up to 10 passengers. Reservations must be scheduled 1-2 weeks in advance and the rides may be affected by weather conditions. The ride lasts 20 minutes and travels through Highland Forest.

Take Me to the Palace of Love and Dreams Deferred: Reflections on Liberty, Equality, and Sovereignty in U.S. Art

The Syracuse University Art Museum is opening multiple exhibits this month. “Take Me to the Palace of Love” features work by Rina Banerjee, the 2023 Jeanette K. Watson Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Humanities, and focuses on what the idea of home means to minority groups. Curated by Sascha Scott, an associate professor, and art history master’s students, “Dreams Deferred: Reflections on Liberty, Equality, and Sovereignty in U.S. Art” is an examination of freedom in America. Both exhibits will be on display until May 14.

Sunday skiing at labrador and song

SkiCNY is offering skiing at Labrador Mountain and Song Mountain this winter season. They currently have a promotion offering a pass that allows you to visit both mountains for the price of one. With a Student ID and a letter from the Registrar, students are entitled to a reduced rate.

The Great New York Sportsman’s Expo

The Expo will provide a weekend of events for outdoor enthusiasts including a catch-and-release trout pond and an indoor archery shoot. The event will run from Jan. 27 to Jan 29.