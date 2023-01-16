Settle into spring semester with these 6 upcoming events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Hot Cocoa Hike

Looking for a way to stay warm but still enjoy the nature of Central New York? Head up to Beaver Lake Monday morning, Jan. 16, for a Hot Cocoa hike from 11 a.m. to noon. A naturalist will lead people on a hike and at the Nature Center be rewarded with hot chocolate and marshmallows!

Anastasia

Come watch Anastasia at the Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. Follow the story of the orphan Anya and her attempts at becoming a part of the Russian elite. From Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, the musical will be running shows starting at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee.

Thursday Morning Roundtable (TMR): Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Rev. Brian Konkol, dean of Hendricks Chapel, and Malique Lewis will lead a discussion about Syracuse University’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. and the history Dr. King shares with the school on Thursday, Jan. 19.

A Love Supreme Exhibition: Opening Reception

The sixth floor of Bird Library will host the opening reception of their exhibition “A Love Supreme: Black Cultural Expression and Political Activism of the 1960s and 1970s.” Titled after the classic 1964 John Coltrane album, the exhibit will highlight Black art and culture that reimagine the Black Power and the Black Arts Movements. The reception will be Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Syracuse Flag Committee Design Workshop

As a group of citizens from Syracuse look for a new city flag design, the Syracuse Flag Committee will be hosting design workshops to introduce what they are looking for in their designs and how to submit ideas. The first workshop takes place Thursday, Jan. 19 at Southwest Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7p.m.

Symphoria Journey of Rediscovery

Michelle Cann will be playing the music of Florence Price for Symphoria, the Orchestra of Central New York. At the concert, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m., works from Gabriela Lena Frank, Antonín Dvořák and Bedřich Smetana.