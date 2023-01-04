Former SU safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter has committed to Ohio State, just a few weeks after he entered the transfer portal. Carter was a three-year starter for Syracuse and a key part of the Orange’s secondary.

Carter played all 12 games this past season, recording three interceptions and leading the team in turnovers. He recorded an interception in SU’s narrow 27-21 loss on the road at Clemson in October, while also notching a 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the same game that gave Syracuse a 13-7 lead. The game was the first of three consecutive games where he grabbed an interception.

In 2021, he had eight starts, but missed four games due to injury and still finished with 35 tackles and a pass breakup. In 2020, he led all SU defensive backs with 67 tackles, playing in all 11 games with 10 starts at safety. He also recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Carter had become the ninth player to enter the portal and the second member of the secondary to depart. Duce Chesnut also entered the portal following the departure of former defensive coordinator Tony White. Carter commits to an Ohio State program that reached the College Football Playoff semifinals this past season.