Rhéa Hicks earns CHA Rookie of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Rhéa Hicks earned the College Hockey America’s Rookie of the Week honors for the third time this season for her efforts against RIT and Mercyhurst last week. Hicks assisted on both games against RIT and raised her season point total to 16, which ranks fourth in Syracuse and first among freshmen. She also had 11 shots over the four-game stretch, over which the Orange went 1-2-1.

Hicks got the puck near the goalie crease just 3:10 into SU’s second game against RIT last week. After dropping the first game 5-3, SU looked to get momentum early. But instead of hastily shoving the puck at the net, she hesitated, drawing in the defense before making a turnaround pass to Lauren Bellefontaine in center ice. Bellefontaine dumped it to Hannah Johnson, who scored with a quick strike.

Hicks has scored at least one point in five of SU’s last seven games. Against Mercyhurst, Hicks didn’t get on the scoreboard, but still managed seven shots in two games. SU just surrendered its season-high 51 shots from the Lions in a 1-1 tie on Sunday — Hicks’ offensive presence was vital in that game, when she took five of SU’s 26 total shots.

Syracuse ends the season with five-straight home games, four of which are against conference opponents. Hicks’ increased production of late may make her a key part of that final stretch.