Opponent Preview: What to know about Louisville in its 2nd matchup with Syracuse

After three-straight losses to Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Duke, Syracuse returned back to the JMA Wireless Dome, hosting Virginia last Thursday.

Throughout the first three quarters, it was deadlocked as both teams went on small runs to keep up with the other. Syracuse led by just seven points entering the fourth quarter before Dyaisha Fair took over in the final period.

Fair made 3-pointer after 3-pointer, totaling eight on the evening, which tied a program record. She scored 17 points in the fourth quarter alone to finish with a season-high 36 points, just four points away from tying her career high of 40 that she set at Buffalo. Alaina Rice added a season-high 18 points while Georgia Woolley also notched 17 points in the 90-72 win.

Now back at .500 in conference play, Syracuse hosts Louisville in its second matchup with the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals enter on a two-game skid, recently losing to Wake Forest.

Here’s everything to know about Louisville (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic Coast):

All time series

Louisville leads 17-6.

Last time they played

Just over a month ago, Syracuse traveled to the KFC Yum! Center for its first road conference game to take on the Cardinals. Both teams were tied at 21 at the end of the first period, but the next two would be dominated by Louisville as Syracuse trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter. The largest deficit of the night was 18 after a Chryslyn Carr made 3.

Teisha Hyman notched a season-high and game-high 27 points for SU in the eventual 86-77 loss. Dariauna Lewis added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds — one of her eight double-doubles this season. It was an off night for Fair, who went just 3-of-20 from the field, contributing to the team’s lackluster 38.2% field-goal percentage.

Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals with 24 points, while three other UofL players were in double figures. On the glass, 16 offensive rebounds led to 24 second-chance points while the team added 40 points inside the paint for Louisville’s second ACC win of the season.

The Cardinals report

It’s been a much different campaign than recent years for the Cardinals, who’ve already lost three more games than it did last year as they finished 29-5 in the regular season en route to stamping a spot in the Final Four.

Though the results aren’t as consistent as season’s past, the Cardinals remain one of the best shooting teams in the country with a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 17th in Division I, per Her Hoop Stats. From beyond the arc, they shoot just over 35%, which is 37th-best nationally.

Hailey Van Lith, who had 24 in the teams’ first meeting, does the bulk of the Cardinals’ scoring with just under 20 points per game. Carr and Morgan Jones also add 11 points per game as the team scores over 74 points per game. And on the glass, UofL is pretty average, grabbing just 37 rebounds per game.

How Syracuse beats Louisville

If Fair and Syracuse can have a game like the fourth quarter against Virginia, then it’ll be difficult for the Cardinals to handle. Louisville is one of the worst teams at guarding the deep ball, ranking 335th of 361 teams with a 35% 3-pointer opponent conversion percentage.

But it’ll likely be difficult to exactly replicate the last outing. Syracuse will need to get out in transition and score fast break points, while moving the ball around to get scoring options from all over. Rice has played well recently with two-straight 15-point games.

Last time out against the Cardinals, Syracuse lost the rebounding battle by a deficit of 16. That cannot happen this afternoon if it wants to pick up its sixth conference win. Lewis, Asia Strong and Kyra Wood will be integral on the glass, while Saniaa Wilson, if she gets consistent minutes, can be a rebounding option, too. Wilson had six first-quarter rebounds against UVA.

Stat to know: 50.9%

As one of the best shooting teams in the country and the conference, Louisville boasts an effective field-goal percentage of 50.9%, which takes into consideration the value of a 3-point shot, per Her Hoop Stats. With three players averaging double-digit points, Louisville has a variety of scoring options that it can use against Syracuse. In their previous win over the Orange, the Cardinals had four players in double-figures.

Player to watch: Chrislyn Carr, guard, No. 3

Aside from Van Lith, Carr is the Cardinals’ next best scoring option with 11 points per game. In her first — and only — season with UofL, she is the team’s best 3-point shooter, converting at a 48% clip, making a season-high of five against Pittsburgh earlier in the month. In the last outing against Syracuse, Carr notched 12 points, all of which came from beyond the arc.