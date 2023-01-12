Opponent Preview: What to know about 13-5 Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

As the conference slate rolls along, Syracuse saved two of its highest scoring games for Atlantic Coast Conference foes. The Orange totaled 89 and 91 points in respective wins over Pittsburgh and Clemson and will travel to Boston College on Thursday night.

In the win over the Panthers, SU’s Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley each recorded over 20 points. Meanwhile, Syracuse had five players score in double figures and went on a 24-1 run against the Tigers.

But while Pitt and Clemson have combined for just two ACC wins, the Eagles have an identical conference record with the Orange and have lost only two games since the start of December.

With Syracuse (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) looking to pick up its fourth conference win, here’s everything you need to know about Boston College (13-5, 3-2 ACC):

All time series

Syracuse leads 35-26.

Last time they played

When the Eagles last came to the Dome on Feb. 27 last year, SU was in the absolute doldrums. The Orange were in the progress of ending their season on a six-game losing streak, which was continued by Boston College. The Eagles cut through Syracuse’s full-court press, hitting 10 shots from beyond the arc and scoring 58 points in the first half en route to a 91-75 victory.

On the other end of the floor, Teisha Hyman and Chrislyn Carr scored 22 and 20 points, respectively. Hyman also led the team in assists, free throws and steals, throwing off the Eagles’ pace for just a while to get Syracuse back within 13 points of the lead in the fourth quarter. But the 34-point lead that the Eagles built up by halftime was too much for the Orange to overcome. Following its regular-season finale defeat, Syracuse went on to lose by 19 points to Clemson in the ACC Tournament.

The Eagles report

Through Boston College’s first 16 games, it had won all of its games against weaker ACC and nonconference opponents but was dominated by the conference’s top-tier teams. Against then-No. 7 Virginia Tech and then-No. 5 Notre Dame, the Eagles lost by a combined 52 points. But after its 37-point loss to the Fighting Irish, BC bounced back with a 79-71 win over then-No. 9 NC State in Raleigh. Boston College then defeated Florida State 77-71 back at Chestnut Hill three days later.

All five of Boston College’s routine starters — Andrea Daley, Dontavia Waggoner, Maria Gakdeng, Jojo Lacey and Taina Mair — all average above 10 points and could provide the Orange with trouble.

But in head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee’s fifth year on the job, the Eagles have been middle of the road both offensively and defensively.

While the trio of Waggoner, Gakdeng and Daley have helped BC become the seventh-best rebounding team in the conference, the team is also the second-worst 3-point shooting squad in the ACC. While the Eagles’ man-to-man defense held the Wolfpack in check, it also allows the second-worst opponent 3-point percentage in the conference.

How Syracuse beats Boston College

Boston College’s man-to-man defense will cause havoc for the Orange and could prevent rebounding presences like Dariauna Lewis to get going. But the Eagles’ matchup against Georgia Tech on Dec. 18 can provide a blueprint for success.

The Yellow Jackets had numerous players wide open in the corners. SU guards like Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley have routinely shown both a willingness and aptitude to shoot and make 3-pointers from the corners. If Boston College adjusts to defend these corners, finding Hyman will be critical as she can find plenty of open spots at the wing.

Stat to know: 40.7%

Daley, Waggoner and Gakdeng all average over five rebounds per game, leading to a 40.7% offensive rebounding rate, which is good for 12th-best in the nation per Her Hoops Stat. Out of their 18 games, the Eagles have had fewer offensive rebounds than their opponents only twice. Along with that rebounding trio, fellow starter Mair has also recorded five boards per game.

Player to watch: Dontavia Waggoner, guard, No. 24

Waggoner enters her matchup with the Orange with back-to-back games scoring over 20 points, with 23 against NC State and 21 against Florida State. Even though she is listed as a guard, her scoring prowess comes from inside the 3-point arc as she has taken just three 3-point attempts all season.