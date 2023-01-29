Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Louisville’s 4th-quarter run, roster depth tested

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse bounced back from a three-game skid with a 90-72 win over Virginia last Thursday. The Orange also got back to .500 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Dyaisha Fair had her best game of the season, notching a season-high 36 points and tying a program record of eight 3s. She had 17 points in the fourth quarter alone to help Syracuse come away with an 18-point win after it led by only seven at the end of the third quarter. Alaina Rice added 18 for her second-straight game with at least 15 points.

But quickly into Sunday’s game against Louisville (16-8, 7-4 ACC), Fair headed to the locker room with an apparent lower-leg injury, but returned to the game at the beginning of the second quarter. The Cardinals jumped out to a 23-13 lead after a 14-0 run, but behind an array of 3s, Syracuse (14-8, 5-6 ACC) climbed back to take a 36-34 halftime lead. But to start the fourth quarter, Louisville went on a run, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Orange in the eventual 79-67 win to secure the sweep over Syracuse.

Here are some observations from Sunday’s game:

Louisville’s 4th-quarter run

Entering the fourth quarter, Louisville only led by seven. Syracuse had already come back from double-digits earlier in the first half. But similar to other games this season, the fourth quarter has always been a struggle.

The Cardinals started the period on a 14-2 run. Nyla Harris hit a jumper, Morgan Jones and Mykasa Robinson drained a couple free throws. Chrislyn Carr, a former SU player, added a fast break layup with the assist from Jones. In the final period, Louisville outscored the Orange 18-13, using the final period to catalyze the season sweep over the Orange.

Testing how deep the roster is

In the first quarter, Fair awkwardly got brought down on the court with an apparent lower-leg injury, hobbling off the court and heading to the locker room. Rice collided with a Louisville player on a loose ball and left the game. Teisha Hyman headed to the locker room after starting the game. And Asia Strong was dressed in sweats with a brace around her left knee. Hyman didn’t return to the game, while Rice substituted back in during the third quarter.

So, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack had to go deep into the roster, playing 10 different players in the opening period. Cheyenne McEvans, Nyah Wilson and Kennedi Perkins — all players who don’t get too many minutes — saw the floor.

Perkins had a few turnovers, dribbling off her leg near half-court on one play. On another, she tried passing to Saniaa Wilson down low, but it was deflected and controlled by the Cardinals. McEvans lost the ball at the top of the key, but Hailey Van Lith stole it and scored a fast-break, and-one layup.

Fair returned at the beginning of the second quarter, notching a couple triples in part of a 10-0 run in response to a UofL 14-0 run. Perkins added a triple and Georgia Woolley regained the lead for the Orange with a right wing 3, taking a 31-29 advantage. And to open up the third quarter, Nyah found Woolley in the corner. Woolley faked, took a step in and made the deep 2.

Magic 3-ball

Against Virginia on Thursday, Syracuse scored its most 3-pointers in a game this season, eight of them scored by Fair, which was a program record. And on Sunday, the success from beyond the arc, continued in the first half. To start the game, too, Fair and Woolley each drained a 3 to give Syracuse a quick 6-0 lead.

Perkins drained a 3-pointer from the right wing and Woolley followed with two more from the same spot in the second quarter run that allowed the Orange to retake the lead, before being up 36-34 at halftime. Fair also had a couple after she returned, swishing one but was still visibly limping. After UofL’s Liz Dixon grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, Woolley responded by swishing a 3 from the right wing to tie the game at 54 in the third quarter.

Fair added a triple with a friendly bounce off the rim late in the fourth quarter, though the Louisville lead was 18 points. By the game’s end, Syracuse finished 10-of-20 from beyond the arc.

Tightening the rebounding battle

In the first meeting between the teams in December, Louisville outrebounded the Orange 46-31, paving the way for the win. But on Sunday, Syracuse managed to keep the rebounding deficit much closer.

In the fourth quarter, Fair missed a heavily contested shot, but Saniaa fought for the loose ball, grabbing the offensive board. She kicked it out to Fair, who passed it once more to Woolley. Woolley penetrated and drove on the right baseline and scored to make it a 65-56 ball game. On UofL’s ensuing possession, Saniaa grabbed a defensive rebound.

Controlling Van Lith

Louisville guard Van Lith was a problem for the Orange in their last outing, notching 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. But tonight, Van Lith didn’t get that deep in the scoring column, finishing with six points on 2-of-11 shooting. Dariauna Lewis even blocked one of Van Lith’s jumpers.

Her only field-goal goal through the first three quarters came as result of a steal off of McEvans. Van Lith went coast to coast on the fast break before notching a layup while drawing the foul too. She was still heavily involved in the team’s offense, having a 26.24% usage rate.