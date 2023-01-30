New ‘Kraken’ variant on the rise in New York state, Syracuse area

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Average daily cases for the XBB 1.5 variant in Onondaga County have increased by about 34% from the beginning of the month, according to recent reports.

The XBB 1.5 variant of Omicron, nicknamed the “Kraken,” was confirmed by the World Health Organization in early January to be the “most transmissible” Omicron variant to date. The variant was first detected in New York state in October 2022.

SU delayed the start of the spring 2022 semester by one week in response to rising cases amid the spike of cases attributed to the initial Omicron variant. By the last day of classes of the fall 2022 semester on Dec. 8, the 7-day daily average for new cases in Onondaga County was 43. Since then, cases have risen to 73, as reported on Jan. 28.

Though SU has not published current COVID-19 data, Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for communication, said the university plans to work with the county to monitor cases. SU doesn’t have concrete plans to implement new COVID-19 protocols, Scalese said, but continues to monitor the situation.

“The Barnes Center Health Care staff continues to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department (OCHD). As always, the University will continue to align our protocols with the most up-to-date public health guidance,” Scalese said.

Stephanie Zaso | Digital Design Director

She also said SU continues to recommend students receive a COVID-19 booster as well as a flu shot, which is in line with the state’s January recommendation that all New Yorkers six months and older receive a bivalent booster. Scalese did not confirm whether SU is considering a vaccine requirement.

In a statement on the dominance and high transmission of XBB 1.5, Gov. Kathy Hochul stressed the significance of the variant “emerging at a time when both COVID-19 and flu cases remain high.” Hochul urged New Yorkers to “remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy.”

While XBB 1.5 has continued to grow in dominance among COVID-19 variants, there is no evidence the variant is more deadly or harmful than its predecessors. The seven-day rolling average for new deaths in Onondaga County has remained below one despite the rise of the XBB 1.5 variant.