Nathan Opoku reportedly signing with Premier League’s Leicester City

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse forward Nathan Opoku has reportedly come to terms with the Premier League’s Leicester City, per Fox Sports reporter Keith Costigan. An announcement is expected tomorrow. Opoku notched 11 goals and eight assists for a team-high 30 points in the Orange’s national championship title run. Opoku might be loaned out to Belgium once the contract is announced, Costigan tweeted.

He scored the first goal in the title game against Indiana, receiving the ball in the box before sending a curler to the upper left corner as the Hoosiers goalkeeper could only watch. Later, he sent in a cross and assisted Curt Calov’s goal that put SU up 2-1. Syracuse later won the game in penalty kicks for its first-ever national championship and Opoku was named the College’s Cup most outstanding offensive player.

Just 15 months ago, Opoku was suiting up for NAIA’s Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky, where he notched 19 goals and five assists in 19 games for the Blue Raiders. He entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season and joined a Syracuse team that had lost DeAndre Kerr, who now plays in the MLS. In his lone season with the Orange, he earned United Soccer Coaches’ All-American third-team honors and an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection.

Over the summer, the Accra, Ghana, native played for USL League Two’s Ventura County Fusion before starting the 2022 season with the Orange. In a span of 15 months, Opoku went from the NAIA — a step below the NCAA — to, reportedly, a Premier League team.