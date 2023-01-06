Midfielder Curt Calov announces transfer to Rutgers

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse midfielder Curt Calov will be transferring to Rutgers, he announced on Instagram. Calov finished with three goals and seven assists for the Orange in 2022 and primarily came off the bench as a substitute. He will join the program in the spring.

Calov most notably scored the second goal in SU’s national championship game against No. 13 seed Indiana. Nathan Opoku worked along the left side of the box before crossing the ball into the center, where Calov received the ball. Calov then poked the ball into the left side of the goal past Hoosier goalkeeper JT Harms to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead. Syracuse would later win the title in sudden death penalty kicks.

The sophomore midfielder also scored an “Olimpico” style goal in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals against Vermont to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead, which later turned into a 2-1 victory to advance the Orange to their first College Cup since 2015. On another corner kick, he assisted Christian Curti in the semifinal against Creighton to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

Calov, from New Jersey, joins a Rutgers program that was ousted in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Penn, who was defeated by the Orange in the following round. He finished 2022 with 23 appearances and four starts.