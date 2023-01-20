SU offensive line coach Mike Schmidt reportedly leaving, Steve Farmer will replace

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt is leaving for Mississippi State, according to a report from On3. He will reportedly be replaced by Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer.

Schmidt’s departure means SU has lost at least four assistant coaches this offseason, with the potential for a fifth as cornerbacks coach Chip West has reportedly been targeted by Wake Forest. The Orange previously lost offensive coordinator Robert Anae to NC State, defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska and defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe to Minnesota.

After being hired before the 2021 season, Schmidt quickly made an impact on Syracuse’s rushing attack, catapulting it to the top unit in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind Sean Tucker’s breakout season. Schmidt developed a bigger role in the offense’s game planning in 2021 and Director of Athletics John Wildhack pointed to Schmidt as an important assistant after last season. Schmidt coached left tackle Matthew Bergeron, a top NFL prospect, for two years and Airon Servais also earned All-ACC honors while playing on Schmidt’s offensive line in 2021.

Farmer spent last season at Tulsa after three years coaching offensive line at Texas Tech. Five different Red Raiders earned all-conference honors under Farmer and the unit ranked in the top 30 nationally for fewer sacks allowed in 2020 and 2021. Prior to his stint at Texas Tech, Farmer spent three seasons at Utah State as an offensive line coach, and has also coached at Louisiana-Monroe, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan and Eastern Illinois.

Syracuse is losing three starters on the offensive line, but is expected to return Chris Bleich, Kalan Ellis and Enrique Cruz next season.

Offensive coordinator Jason Beck said he will duel as quarterbacks coach, while SU will hire a new tight ends coach next season. The Orange will have three assistant coaching slots to fill if West leaves.