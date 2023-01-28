Mercyhurst uses 3-goal 2nd period to defeat Syracuse 6-1

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In a crucial matchup for the College Hockey America standings, Syracuse (9-18-1, 6-5 CHA) faced off against Mercyhurst (14-13, 6-3 CHA). Heading into the game, the teams stood at No. 2 and 3 in the CHA standings, separated by one game. Three goals in the second period and a hat trick from Sarah Boucher helped the Lakers defeat the Orange 6-1.

Mercyhurst struck early in the first period. Syracuse set off on an attack, but it fizzled out with Mercyhurst coming back the other way. Boucher won her duel against Kambel Beacum at the blue line. Syracuse tried poking the puck away, but Boucher still had control with three Orange defenders around her. The junior flicked it past Arielle DeSmet to give Mercyhurst the lead. Syracuse responded six minutes later through Heidi Knoll, who scored her first goal of the season, tying the game.

Mercyhurst took control of the game in the second period, scoring three goals. Lauren Bellefontaine went to the box for a tripping penalty just over a minute into the period and Mercyhurst took advantage. The Lakers restored their lead with Sydney Pederson scoring less than two minutes into the period. Pederson had time and space to fire a shot through bodies, sneaking by DeSmet.



Mercyhurst caught Syracuse on the break a few minutes later. Madison Primeau tried centering the puck, but was intercepted by Boucher who immediately fired up a pass up the middle of the ice to Thea Johansson. Johansson took it in stride, skating in on net with Maya D’Arcy trying to cut off the angle. The freshman backhanded the puck past DeSmet, putting Mercyhurst up 3-1. Kylee Mahonee struck with under five minutes to play in the second, completing a strong period for the Lakers.

Syracuse pushed to get back in the game, but its offense fell flat. Boucher added two goals in the final five minutes, including a short-handed goal to make it 6-1. Along with her hat trick, Boucher recorded two assists, giving her a season-high five points.

The Orange had 29 shots on target, two more than the Lakers, but Mercyhurst took its chances, scoring over 20 percent of its shots on goal. Sarah Marchand led the Orange with five shots on goal while Bellefontaine had four, with three other players recording three shots on target. Ena Nystrøm recorded 28 saves, shutting the Orange out for the final 45 minutes of the game.

It was the sixth time this season Syracuse has let up at least five goals. The Orange have conceded 18 goals in the past four games, losing nine out of their last 11 games.