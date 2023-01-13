Meaghan Tyrrell named USA Lacrosse Preseason Player of the Year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

USA Lacrosse Magazine announced Wednesday that Syracuse attacker Meaghan Tyrrell is their 2023 Division 1 Women’s Preseason Player of the Year. The publication said the Orange captain has quietly had “one of the best careers in Syracuse women’s lacrosse history.” The magazine also recognized Tyrrell as the Preseason Attacker of the Year.

Following a successful 2022 season, Tyrrell announced that she’d return to Syracuse for a fifth year. This came after she had the most points, assists and goals for the Orange last spring. Tyrrell also led all SU attackers with 17 ground balls last season.

She’s already sixth in program history with 308 points, fifth in assists with 106, and seventh in goals with 202. The graduate student has an opportunity to break Syracuse records with another strong year.

Tyrrell posted 111 points last season and 112 in 2021. If she continues this pace, she will pass Katie Rowan for most points in the program’s history. Tyrrell can also break Rowan’s career assist record with 59 more this spring. She trails Emily Hawryschuk’s record for most goals in Syracuse history by 70.

Tyrrell is the only returning Tewaaraton Award finalist from 2022. This past summer, she played for Team USA at the 2022 World Games. The team ended up taking second place after losing to Canada in the finals. USA Lacrosse said there’s only one piece missing from Tyrrell’s resume: a national championship victory.