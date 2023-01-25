Mae Batherson wins 3rd CHA Defenseman of the Week award this season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defenseman Mae Batherson was named the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season after her performances against No. 10 Cornell and Lindenwood.

Batherson recorded two blocks in Syracuse’s losing effort against Cornell, but her best performances of the week came against SU’s series against Lindenwood.

In Syracuse’s first game against the Lions, the score was knotted at one heading into the third quarter. At the end of the second period, Thea Jorgensen was called for tripping, giving Syracuse a power play to start the third. Despite its advantage, the Orange couldn’t score, but it was given a gift when Sarah Davies was also called for tripping.

Batherson controlled the puck in the center of Lindenwood’s defensive zone with 24 seconds remaining on the power play. With space between her and Sydney McAsh, Batherson made a move to find a clear angle at the net before scoring near the bottom left corner. Her goal gave Syracuse a 2-1 lead and the game’s winning goal.

Batherson also assisted on Syracuse’s fourth goal of the game to comfortably give it a 4-1 lead with under five minutes remaining in the game.

In a 6-3 losing effort to Lindenwood in the second game, Batherson played another strong game. With Syracuse trailing 1-0 in the second period, Batherson scored a rebound goal to tie the game up. However, Syracuse’s defense imploded in the closing minutes of the second period and throughout the third, gifting the Lions its third win of the season. Beyond her goal, Batherson assisted Lauren Bellefontaine’s second goal of the third period and notched three blocks throughout the game.