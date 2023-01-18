Looking for niche musical instruments? The Noise Source has got you covered

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Intricate musical hardware like synthesizers, eurotracks and drum machines may be a foreign realm for many, even those passionate about music. But Shane Boulos and his store, The Noise Source, provided a community of music enthusiasts a home in Syracuse.

“I’ve always found these musical instrument shops to be really awesome, magical places, and I just thought I’d give it a shot on my own,” Boulos said.

The Noise Source appeals to those looking to create a sound that no one has heard “in the history of the world,” Boulos said. The store opened in February 2022 and is accessible by appointment only.

Boulos’ career began with graphic design, which he studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. But he’s a lifelong musician, and sitting at screens all day, he became interested in the electronic side of making music.

When he’s not running his store, he’s traveling with various bands across the country playing bass guitar. Most recently, Boulos played in the Wastelands Festival in Edwards, California for the second time alongside Militia Vox, whom he’s known for a decade.

Though Boulos is originally from the New Jersey area, he moved up to Syracuse several years ago with his wife, who grew up in Fayetteville.

Upon arriving in Syracuse, Boulos became specifically drawn to Armory Square. The owner of Ish Guitars put Boulos in contact with the building managers and he opened The Noise Source in an open space in the building.

“I just love the energy in Armory Square. In Syracuse, there’s a lot of creative energy in general,” Boulos said.

Boulos added that his favorite part of the experience is connecting with likeminded people who want to explore new ways of making music. He said he has a solid core of regulars who are excited to see a place like this in Syracuse.

One of these regulars, Charles Nunez, said he stops by the shop every couple of months to see what new products are in stock and to discuss the various gear. He originally found the shop when looking online for synthesizer related items, and decided to visit when he found out it was in the area. Besides The Noise Source and Guitar Center, he said there are limited in-person options for members of the synthesizer community.

“It’s a real gem in Syracuse to have a local shop that sells synthesizers with someone who’s as passionate about the gear and music as Shane,” Nunez said.

Amateur experimental and electronic musician, Ollie Nye-DuComb visits the store every month to learn from Boulos and get access to synthesizers. He said that he took a summer program at Oberlin Conservatory called the Sonic Arts Workshop and focused on audio technology and electroacoustic music, but hated to leave it behind when he returned to Syracuse.

Nye-DuComb said that The Noise Source gives him the opportunity to continue creating sounds and effects in his music that he struggled to find elsewhere.

“Syracuse isn’t that big of a city, and it doesn’t have that much cool or niche stuff compared to other cities, so I think it’s miraculous that we have a specialty store like Noise Source,” Nye-DuComb said.

Nye-DuComb added that the music scene in Syracuse is primarily focused on genres like punk and hardcore, so there has been a lack of community for electronic music in the area.

A musician and regular at The Noise Source, Jon Davis met Boulos through his visits at the store, and they connected over their mutual passion for music. Davis said that he believes this is the golden era for hardware synthesizers and that the electronic music phenomenon is spreading with the help of shops like The Noise Source.

“Shane is doing something original in Syracuse and I would love to see a local music scene develop around these tools,” Davis said. “There are growing communities of synth enthusiasts in other major cities and it would be exciting to see something like that grow up here around Shane’s store.”