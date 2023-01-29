Kennedi Perkins shines in SU’s injury-riddled loss to Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

First, it was Dyaisha Fair’s ankle. Next, Teisha Hyman left the court two minutes later with lower leg discomfort. Then, Alaina Rice exited after a hard collision — all in a span of six minutes. The Orange had lost three starters to injury, some temporarily and some for the remainder of the game. Asia Strong was already out of the game, dressed in sweats with a brace on her left knee.

An injury-plagued Syracuse (14-8, 5-6 Atlantic Coast) tested how deep its lineups could go, playing less-frequented players such as Kennedi Perkins, Cheyenne McEvans and Nyah Wilson. Saniaa Wilson started her second consecutive game with Strong out. And though Fair did return at the start of the second quarter and Rice in the second half, there wasn’t much cohesion between the lineups to keep up with Louisville (16-8, 7-4 ACC) in a 79-67 loss to the Cardinals. Hyman never returned to the game afterward and only returned to the team’s bench at halftime in a warmup shirt.

“That might have been the most crazy game I have ever been a part of,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “We just couldn’t adjust. We couldn’t pull it all together.”

Perkins played the most out of any reserve, notching a season-high 24 minutes and scoring seven points. Legette-Jack was pleased with Perkins’ performance. Perkins had only played in 11 other games this season, averaging around 4.8 minutes per game. She had only played double-digit minutes twice before, against Colgate and Binghamton, back in November.

Perkins’ inexperience was evident as she committed four turnovers. She consistently brought up the ball as point guard, while Fair played more of a shooting guard role, still dealing with the ankle issue. At one point in the first quarter, McEvans, Perkins and Nyah were all on the court at the same time. McEvans and Nyah didn’t have too much of a role once Fair and Rice returned.

McEvans tried to receive a pass at the top of the key. But Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith poked it loose and stole the ball, heading down the court for the easy fast break layup. McEvans tracked her from behind, hoping to block the layup, but instead, she fouled Van Lith from behind as she made the layup. It was two points out of the 27 points off turnovers and 35 fast-break points for the Cardinals.

“I didn’t know how to get them organized,” Legette-Jack said of the unique lineups. “It just got crazier.”

On one play, Perkins dribbled off her leg near half-court on one play as the ball rolled out. On another, she tried passing to Saniaa down low, but it was deflected and controlled by the Cardinals. On that ensuing Cardinals possession, UofL tried to go in transition, throwing the ball deep up the court. Rice tracked back, forcing a deflection and a loose ball. But after she hustled for that loose ball, she collided with a Cardinals player and laid on the court for a few minutes, being tended by the athletic trainer.

“It was really cool to play with as a freshman of course,” Fair said of Perkins. “It was good to see her confident in the position and be ready when her number was called.”

Rice eventually returned, but wasn’t the same. She had been coming off two games where she scored at least 15 points, including a season-high 18 in the win over Virginia. But on Sunday, she contributed just one 3-pointer in 17 minutes, missing her other eight field goal attempts. She also had three assists, rebounds and personal fouls.

In the second quarter, the Orange came back from a 23-13 deficit behind an array of 3-pointers. Georgia Woolley hit a couple, Fair added two once she returned and Perkins drained her lone 3-pointer from the right wing. She played the point during a 16-2 that retook the lead toward the end of the second quarter. By the end of the first half, the Orange led 36-34.

During the first part of the third quarter, the Orange kept the game close. It still had its usual front court of Dariauna Lewis and Kyra Wood healthy. Saniaa played 31 minutes, too, notching four points, seven rebounds and two assists. Woolley, who Legette-Jack said had to be seen by the team doctor, scored a team-high 20 points. Legette-Jack said it’s not a significant concern with Woolley.

Despite only trailing seven points entering the fourth quarter, the injuries and fatigue started to kick in. Louisville started the period on a 14-2 run, extending the lead to double digits and building a lead as much as 21. Perkins remained at the point, while a hurt Rice subbed in and out and Fair visibly wasn’t at her 100% with the ankle.

“I thought (Perkins) was the only guard that came in and really owned her power,” Legette-Jack said. “I think she was really the only the guard that showed she can be responsive to the situation.”