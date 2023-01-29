SU’s Jaheem Hayles and Kaleia Arrington medal in Dr. Sander Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This weekend, Syracuse traveled to New York City for the Dr. Sander Invitational. The contest began on Friday and included 11 Syracuse athletes who completed in the 60-meter dash and the 60-meter hurdles.

In the Women’s 60m dash (white group), Kaleia Arrington tied her personal best record of 7.793 — just 0.001s behind eventual winner Jazmen Newberry from Albany. In the blue group’s prelims, Kahniya James finished with a time of 7.57 and qualified for the final at 6th place. Peyton Rollins (34th) and Morgan Marshall (35th) completed in 7.97 and 7.98 and were both disqualified.

James posted a time of 7.57, the same as her heat record, and placed 5th in the Women’s 60-meter final (Blue).

In the Women’s 60m Hurdles, Shaleah Colaire qualified from the heat running a 8.74 and placing 4th overall. Peyton Rollins (24th) finished in 9.14 and failed to reach the qualifying mark. In the final, Colaire would go on to finished in 8.65 — good enough for 7th in the final.

On the men’s side, Syracuse’s lone runner, Daijon Richard, placed 6th in the Men’s 60m dash with a time of 7.12 in the white group. Then, in the Men’s 60m Hurdles prelims, five hurdlers competed with four earning qualification into the final. Jaheem Hayles finished in 7.93 and placed 3rd overall. Anthony Vazquez recorded a time of 8.13 and placed 6th. Isaiah Lewis completed in 8.18 and placed 8th. Naseem Smith placed 9th with a time of 8.20 and David Peters’ time of 8.25 ranked 15th and didn’t qualify from the heat.

In the final session, Hayles secured third with a time of 7.88, while Vazquez and Smith placed 6th and 7th with 8.07 and 8.13 respectively. Lewis didn’t race in the final.

On Saturday, Alexander Segarra started the second day of the meet for SU in the Men’s 800m, but was unable to finish. Following Segarra’s race, Kirstyn Schechter completed the Women’s 400m dash in 1:00.51 and placed 37th.

In the Men’s 400m race, Elijah Mallard produced a time of 48.63 to finish 6th. Xayvion Perkins placed 31th with a time of 51.04, his personal best.

Colaire, Arrington and Rollins, who took part in both days, wrapped up the meet for Syracuse racing in the Women’s 200m dash. Arrington produced a personal best of 24.98 and placed 7th, while Colaire (18th) and Rollins (21th) finished in 25.34 and 25.42 respectively.