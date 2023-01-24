In ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ Martin McDonagh examines his own legacy and purpose

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” follows two men, Colm and Pádraic, who find themselves stranded on an island off the coast of Ireland during the Irish Civil War. Despite being isolated from the turmoil of the actual war, Colm and Pádraic are forced to acknowledge their own internal civil wars. What follows is a beautifully told story about male friendship and the constant, yet ever present conflicts one faces regarding their purpose and legacy.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” quickly stands out as one of the best films of the last decade. Writer/director Martin McDonagh brings a personal touch to this story, focusing on themes of isolation and personal identity. His writing perfectly blends comedy and seriousness, allowing layers of emotion to be captured in every scene.

The film has a simple premise. Colm realizes he is tired of being friends with a fellow local, Inisherin Pádraic, and attempts to cut him off entirely, simply stating to Pádraic, “I don’t like you anymore.”

The absurdity of Colm’s statement comes from a deep internal conflict, but it still blindsides and confuses Pádraic, who can’t fathom the idea of dropping a friend out of the blue.

At the film’s core, Mcdonagh questions the ideas of life and the legacy he will leave behind. With no family and only a Border Collie left, Colm’s only real connection is his love for music. In addition to that, he is constantly worried about his own legacy and it becomes clear that what he leaves behind is far more important to him than what he has in the present. This internal conflict creates a dark cloud over Colm, which affects those around him, particularly Pádraic.

Pádraic covets the affection of the people around him while Colm yearns for the affection of people he will never meet. Signifying his disdain for his own body and conflict with the constant reminder of what little time he has left, Colm cuts his own fingers off throughout the film.

As Colm is an artist, he is a stand in for how artists are remembered by their work and not by their physical being. No one remembers how Mozart or Beethoven treated their neighbors and relatives; instead it is their compositions that live on. Pádraic represents the everyman, a man who is remembered by ones close to them and nothing more. While they may be lovely people who live lovely lives, their lasting footprint only exists as long as the people they touch are alive. For some that is enough, for others it is not.

Colm struggles with the moral quandary of what his point of living is if he doesn’t make anything out of it. On the other hand, Pádraic struggles with finding the same purpose in life that Colm does and is always self-conscious about his lack of intelligence compared to those around him.

McDonagh uses the vast differences of the two characters to highlight a feeling that many people struggle with, particularity as they grow up. What is life when there is no one to live it with? At the same time, what are we supposed to do with our lives when most of us will be forgotten in the long run?

Available to stream on HBO Max, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is worth your time, as its message sticks with you for weeks on end.