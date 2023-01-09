Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut commits to LSU

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut committed to LSU on Sunday, the defensive back announced on Twitter.

Chestnut, a two-year starter for the Orange, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 following former defensive coordinator Tony White’s departure to Nebraska for the same position. At the time of White’s departure, Chestnut tweeted out “time will tell.”

Following his freshman season in 2021, Chestnut earned All-American honors and finished second in voting for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. In his two years at Syracuse, he started alongside Garrett Williams at corner. In 2021, he recorded 43 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

This season, as a sophomore, Chestnut garnered 40 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections. The lone interception came in SU’s 59-0 rout of Wagner. He also reunited with safety Alijah Clark, who played alongside Chestnut at Camden High School (NJ). Clark had transferred from Rutgers to SU prior to the 2022 season.

The same day Chestnut entered the transfer portal, the Orange landed Nebraska corner Jaeden Gould, who played in just one game this past season. Chestnut joins an LSU program that won the Southeastern Conference’s West Division and finished the season with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.