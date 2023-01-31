Syracuse football finalizes 2023 schedule, including Pitt matchup at Yankee Stadium

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse football announced its complete 2023 schedule via ACC Network on Monday. The Orange will begin the season with four nonconference games followed by eight conference games.

This season will be the first year that the Atlantic Coast Conference uses a 3-5-5, four-year cycle scheduling model where teams will be given three primary opponents that they play each of the four years. Syracuse will play Boston College, Florida State and Pittsburgh in 2023, on Nov. 3, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, respectively. For the other ten teams, Syracuse will play them twice in the four years, once at home and once on the road.

In the first four weeks, the Orange will open up with nonconference play against Colgate (Sept. 2), Western Michigan (Sept. 9), Purdue (Sept. 16) and Army (Sept. 23). In that stretch, all will be in the JMA Wireless Dome except for the game against Purdue.

Then, the Orange began their stretch of eight conference games, first hosting the 2022 ACC champions Clemson on Sept. 30. Then-No. 14 Syracuse had entered its Oct. 22, 2022 game against the Tigers a perfect 6-0 record and held a 21-10 halftime lead before falling 27-21. The Orange then travel to North Carolina (Oct. 7) and Florida State (Oct. 14) with bye week after.

To complete a three-game road trip, Syracuse will face Virginia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 26. The Orange last played the Hokies in 2021, defeating them 41-36 after Garrett Shrader connected with Damien Alford in the final minute for a touchdown.

Syracuse then returns to the Dome to face Boston College on Nov. 3. It will then travel to Yankee Stadium to face Pittsburgh on Nov. 11 in honor of the 100th anniversary of the first college football game played at Yankee Stadium, which was played between the Panthers and the Orange. That game will be considered a home game for the Orange, who lost the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at the same stadium to Minnesota.

To close the season, Syracuse will visit Georgia Tech on Nov. 18 and will host Wake Forest on Nov. 25.