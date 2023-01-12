Syracuse defensive coach Nick Monroe reportedly leaving for Minnesota

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Nick Monroe is reportedly joining Minnesota as a co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Monroe served as Syracuse’s interim defensive coordinator in the Pinstripe Bowl after former defensive coordinator Tony White departed for Nebraska for the same position.

The Orange lost the bowl game to the Gophers 28-20, though holding Minnesota’s offense to just 215 total yards. In 2022, Syracuse ranked 14th in the nation and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference, limiting opponents to just 184.8 yards passing yards per game.

Monroe joined Syracuse in 2016, serving as the program’s secondary coach for two seasons before focusing on safeties and nickelbacks in 2018 and safeties in 2020. He assumed the defensive passing game coordinator this past season.

The Mahtomedi Minnesota native previously served as the secondary coach at Bowling Green from 2010-2015. SU head coach Dino Babers was the head coach of the Falcons from 2014-2015. Prior to that, Monroe had stints at Colgate and Allegheny College. He played at St. Cloud State in Minnesota from 1997-2001.

As one of the best recruiters for the Orange, Monroe helped secure Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu, who play for Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions of the NFL.

The Orange ultimately hired New Mexico’s Rocky Long as the permanent defensive coordinator. Long is credited with creating the 3-3-5 defensive scheme Syracuse has used for the past three seasons under White, who was mentored by Long at San Diego State from 2009-17 and New Mexico in 2008.

Monroe fills the void left by Paul Haynes, the Gophers’ former co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach who left for Wisconsin earlier in January. Minnesota finished 2022 with a 9-4 record and a Pinstripe Bowl win over the Orange.