5 double-digit scorers, 24-1 run lift Syracuse past Clemson

In her past two games, Georgia Woolley has played her best basketball this season — 23 points against both then-No. 6 NC State and Pitt.

On Sunday, it didn’t start that way, as Woolley scored just two points in the first quarter and missed all four of her 3-point attempts. But in the second quarter, part of a 16-1 SU to close the half, Woolley found her rhythm again. She swished a deep 3 from the left wing; stole the ball and found Dyaisha Fair for an easy two; and finished with 12 first-half points.

Woolley’s performance during the run, complemented by hefty offensive contributions from Fair, Dariauna Lewis and Teisha Hyman, fueled the Orange (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) past Clemson (11-5, 2-3 ACC). Five SU players finished in double figures as Syracuse pulled away with a 91-77 win, securing its first road conference win of the season and its second straight win. Just as SU fought back from a double-digit deficit, the Tigers did just the same, but it wasn’t enough to steal a win from the Orange.

It’s known head coach Felisha Legette-Jack likes to play fast as the Orange entered with the 21st nationally with each team averaging 76.8 possessions per 40 minutes in their games, per Her Hoop Stats. And right from the top off, both teams went quick. Following a missed shot by the Tigers, SU rapidly transitioned as Lewis got the ball down low at the basket for an easy 2. But Clemson responded in similar fashion just five seconds later.

Daisha Bradford scored seven of the Tigers’ first nine points, including backing down Fair in the paint, spinning and creating an and-one opportunity as Hyman dragged down to help. And after Syracuse turned the ball over and Clemson ran the floor with a 3-on-2, Bradford converted a three-point play to extend the Tiger lead back to nine.

Syracuse struggled from deep early — a common theme throughout the season. Other than a Fair 3, SU missed its six other opportunities in the first period. Woolley missed all four of her attempts in the opening 15 minutes, but following another theme, the forwards, such as Kyra Wood secured an offensive rebound to get second-chance points with a high-quality shot. It prevented the first-quarter lead from expanding even more as the Orange just trailed 27-20 after one period. By the game’s end, Syracuse heavily improved from deep, going 9-of-23, six of which came from Fair.

The Orange clawed back. Alaina Rice dished to Wood for an easy two. Rice penetrated down the left side of the lane, drawing a foul and making both layups. Fair drained another 3 and Syracuse tied it up a 27. Woolley transitioned following a Clemson miss and converted a three-point play on a floater from the left side cut the deficit to 36-34.

On SU’s next basket, Woolley drove, scoring a floater from 12 feet out with a defender in her face. Hyman knocked down a midrange jumper from the elbow, giving SU its first lead since it led 2-0. Clemson had gone 0-for-9 from the field at that point, trailing 40-37. Syracuse closed the first half on a 16-1 run in the final five minutes, sparked by Woolley. The run countered Bradford and Amari Robinson’s 15 and 10 first-half points, respectively.

It was similar to the game against NC State. The Orange trailed 36-26 early in the third quarter. But after Woolley notched two 3s and a fast-break layup off an intercepted pass, Woolley generated a 10-0 run that catalyzed SU’s 23-5 third quarter, which put them in a strong position for the upset — the fourth quarter was the polar opposite.

Clemson had gone quiet. The fans of Littlejohn Coliseum could only watch Fair drain two more 3s to start the third quarter — the former as a result of Woolley’s defensive rebound, transition offense and crosscourt assist. Amanda Butler quickly called a timeout, Syracuse up 51-37. A Hyman jumper out of the timeout made it a 24-1 run dating back to the second quarter.

The Tigers found a couple buckets, going to where it was best — down low. But on the counter, Fair dribbled down the court and dished it off to Hyman. Fair relocated to the top of the key, receiving a return pass from Hyman and drained another 3 — three of her 27 points. She tied her season-high that she set against Coppin State. And as the third-best offensive rebounding team in the conference, the Orange garnered 21 Sunday, including one where Lewis put back and missed Woolley’s fast-break layup.

The SU lead extended to as much as 17 in the third quarter, but a small Clemson run to end the third quarter shortened it to 12. Syracuse slowed down early in the fourth, just like it did against the Wolfpack, as a fast-break layup by Perpignan trimmed down the lead to just four, Legette-Jack forced to call a timeout after the 10-0 Tiger run.

Both sides traded a 3-pointer as Hyman knocked down her 14th point of the night. Strong added a layup and Fair contributed two more free throws. And with 2:03 left, Fair knocked down the dagger. A corner 3, putting Syracuse back up by nine, as Butler called another timeout. But after another miss down low, Syracuse countered, moving the ball around that culminated in a Woolley layup from down low with an assist from Hyman. Butler, again, burned another timeout — the lead in double-digits again and the game out of reach.