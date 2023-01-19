First Year Players launches into spring semester with ‘Pippin’ auditions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Sophomore Liv Adams never expected to land the lead for Syracuse University’s First-Year Players’ (FYP) rendition of Grease last year. But Adams is forever grateful FYP took a chance on her because of the welcoming and supportive surroundings she became a part of.

“It was a very comfortable atmosphere due to the FYP team going over lines with freshmen, giving tips with vocals, and other small things that meant the world to someone like me,” Adams said.

FYP is a student-run organization that provides an opportunity for freshmen and non-theater majors a chance to partake in a musical performed live on the Goldstein Stage every spring. This year, FYP’s production is “Pippin’,” a coming-of-age musical following a young prince who finds his purpose.

“We aren’t necessarily looking for ‘triple-threats’, but rather people who are passionate about theater and are willing to give us their best with a positive attitude,” said Owen Towns, the show’s director.

Owens added that “Pippin” is a deep and layered story, especially for a musical, which will give actors a lot of room to explore and grow their characters.

This week, FYP is hosting its auditions in the Hall of Languages. Spots are available for the cast, pit and crew positions.

Towns stressed that since FYP is not a professional organization, FYP is meant to be welcoming to all levels and students should feel comfortable giving the best auditions they can.

“My advice for actors would be to pick material that best showcases who you are as a performer, and not to worry about what you think we want to see.” Towns said.

Students auditioning for the cast are required to perform a 60 to 90-second monologue along with an excerpt of a contemporary musical theater or pop rock song. Students auditioning for a pit position are asked to play a song with the same length that best showcases their abilities.

Those looking to become crew members — who help build sets and monitor sound and lighting — partake in a 15-minute interview with the “Crew Moms”, the name FYP gives for crew leaders.

FYP members urged students to audition, even if they’re still on the fence. Auditions are open through the end of the week for those still interested in signing up. While Adams said the process can be daunting, especially for students who are new to theater, she said those nerves shouldn’t be an obstacle.

“For my audition, as soon as I stepped into the holding room, everyone (on the FYP team) was so kind and really helped calm my nerves,” Adams said.