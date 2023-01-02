Editor’s picks: The top opinion stories of 2022

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This year’s articles in opinion tackled international, national and local news, with diverse and opposing opinions on all things that affect college students of today.

In this list of must-read stories, columnists raise awareness of protests in their home countries, Native Syracuse students demand that Syracuse University play a more significant role in the community, BIPOC students examine their place on campus and many more.

The Daily Orange highlighted some of this year’s most important Opinion stories. Here are the selected ten noteworthy reads of 2022:

Courtesy of Flickr

This year saw the public outcry and protest of and against the Iranian regime and its morality police. Which were ignited by the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amin by the regime’s infamous morality police because she failed to adequately cover up as required under the strict Islamic dress code laws in the country.

Guest writer, Mariam Khaled Abdelghany, details the abuse in the country and the cause of the protests. She writes that this regime is anything but Islamic and, in killing Amin, erupted a response from both fellow Muslims and non-Muslims alike to speak out against the subjugation of Iranian women and girls.

“I believe Amini is a martyr. She is a martyr of her nation and her religion.”

Micaela Warren | Photo Editor

Visual and Performing Arts students often feel unprepared for the financial burden it takes to maintain their majors.⁠

Zoë Miller Boise highlights VPA’s lack of accommodations for its students who cannot afford to pay hundreds out of pocket for each class and assignment. ⁠Boise recounts having to “sift through racks and racks of bedding, shower curtains and blankets for hours to turn up empty-handed” for her assignments.

VPA students are asking Syrcause University to provide funding directly to students or indirectly through the department and increase opportunities overall⁠. In the article, she entails the daily tasks of VPA students and how SU can assist them through their collegiate careers.



Anshul Roy | Staff Photographer

While the feeling for many is that COVID-19 is over, for others, it’s still a cause of worry — especially college students. During the pandemic, the university allowed for online learning over zoom or other accessible methods. With the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant, students want these options to continue.

Karla Perez argues that Syracuse professors should provide online options this semester. She proposes a “hybrid alternative would also give students flexibility around how to attend class in other situations where it is difficult or dangerous to come to class.”



Young-Bin Lee | Staff Photographer

After the Supreme Court ruled to overturn the decision of Roe v. Wade, the country has gone down a dangerous route. A 50 years precedent was diminsed which provided women and those who can give birth privacy and the right to make decisions on their bodies.

Columnist Grace ‘Gray’ Reed underscores what this will mean for people now and generations to come if elected officials don’t find a solution soon.

Reed highlights an important point: those seeking abortions won’t suddenly stop seeking them because the government has limited access. Instead, it is increasing the potentially dangerous and life-threatening ways in which people get them.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Our columnist argues students lack the understanding that their actions affect local residents. And this upcoming winter break is when local residents find relief.

Above all, SU does not acknowledge the community it occupies. Instead, it is saturating the market with unneeded luxury apartments before tackling the issues community members have with students and their behaviors.⁠

Sarhia Rahim suggests that since the city is struggling to find solutions for the vacant properties, the university should consider collaborating with the city to renovate these vacancies.⁠

Courtesy of Sophia Leone

Recent Russian invasion in Ukraine has led to a political and territoral war that has affected Ukrainians directly as well as those in the United States. With Russians also speaking out against the war and their president.

However, are we doing enough?

Columnist Sophia Leone writes that “the Biden Administration has not been as forceful as some might have assumed.” Instead, a more aggressive approach beyond sending funds is necessary to curb this war before it escalates and causes additional deaths for both sides.

Maxine Brackbill | Assistant Photo Editor

In a letter, graduate Tamia Parsons details the exclusion they experienced as a Black and gender non-conforming student. Although SU is a much more diverse place today than since it’s conception, it is still challenging for marginalized students to feel a sense of belonging on campus.

Instead, they felt exhausted because of constant exclusion and loneliness that the “institution emptily tried to fill.”

To combat this, Parsons encourages students of color to take up space and fight for an environment where they belong, whether it’s venturing off campus or taking advantage of student-run clubs and organizations. They highlight #NotagainSU as a step in the right direction.



Micaela Warren | Photo Editoro

While SU prides itself on providing its students with a substantial amount of financial aid, our columnist asks: is the student experience at SU really worth nearly $80,000?

During the 2021-22 academic year alone, the university has increased tuition by 4.5% and has justified this addition — Jean Aiello disagrees. Especially as the pandemic has affected those with low-income the hardest and inflation has impacted all.

This is a detriment to the quality of students’ experience. If SU recognizes these issues and mitigates its budget, the university won’t need to provide such high aid but evens the scales for all students.

Malcolm Taylor | Contributing Photographer

Senior Katrice Ramirez reflects on her personal experience as an Afro-Latinx and challenges in navigating her identity and multiple cultures.

Latin Americans with African ancestry have a unique experience in navigating identity and their place in two cultures. In her Latine community especially, she’s felt isolated from her family due to her Blackness. However, at SU, Ramirez found a multicultural community and was not forced to choose.

Ramirez states that “we must expand what it means to be Latinx past the whitewashed versions of our culture that dominate the media.”⁠

Remi Jose | Illustration Editorr

While artists need to be held accountable for their actions to harm others and fans, listeners still should be allowed to love and hold emotional attachments to songs that marked significant moments in their lives.

Vijayan’s inspiration comes amid the sexual assault allegations surrounding Rex Orange County. Listeners of his music are wondering if they should condemn the artist or any others that have been outed as abusers, homophobes and overall bigots.

His response: people should not excuse the actions of artists just because of their fame and celebrity status. But, listeners still should be allowed to love and hold emotional attachments to songs that marked significant moments in their lives.