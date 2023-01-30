Dyaisha Fair earns ACC Player of the Week honors after scoring season-high versus UVA
Nick Luttrell | Contributing Photographer
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors following a two-game stretch against Virginia and Louisville where she averaged 27.5 points. Earlier on Monday, she was named a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, an honor given to the nation’s best point guard.
Against the Cavaliers last Thursday, Fair scored a season-high 36 points, scoring 17 of them in the fourth quarter alone. She finished 11-of-16 from the field and also tied a program record with 8 3-pointers. She also added five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the 90-72 win to snap a three-game skid. She was five points away from breaking her career-high of 40, which she set at Buffalo.
On Sunday, Fair managed to put up 19 points and four rebounds despite missing most of the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. She went to the locker room and returned at the beginning of the second quarter. Though it was apparent she wasn’t 100%, she hit two right-wing 3s in a 16-2 run to help Syracuse come back in the second quarter from a double-digit deficit. Fair finished 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-7 from deep in the eventual 79-67 class.
Fair’s 19.8 points per game is 21st best nationally and second in the conference. She is making shots at a 38.8% clip and converting from deep just over 36% of the time, the latter of which is third in the ACC.
Published on January 30, 2023 at 5:12 pm
Contact Cole: [email protected] | @ColeBambini