Dyaisha Fair earns ACC Player of the Week honors after scoring season-high versus UVA

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors following a two-game stretch against Virginia and Louisville where she averaged 27.5 points. Earlier on Monday, she was named a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, an honor given to the nation’s best point guard.

Against the Cavaliers last Thursday, Fair scored a season-high 36 points, scoring 17 of them in the fourth quarter alone. She finished 11-of-16 from the field and also tied a program record with 8 3-pointers. She also added five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the 90-72 win to snap a three-game skid. She was five points away from breaking her career-high of 40, which she set at Buffalo.

On Sunday, Fair managed to put up 19 points and four rebounds despite missing most of the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. She went to the locker room and returned at the beginning of the second quarter. Though it was apparent she wasn’t 100%, she hit two right-wing 3s in a 16-2 run to help Syracuse come back in the second quarter from a double-digit deficit. Fair finished 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-7 from deep in the eventual 79-67 class.

Fair’s 19.8 points per game is 21st best nationally and second in the conference. She is making shots at a 38.8% clip and converting from deep just over 36% of the time, the latter of which is third in the ACC.