Damien Alford reportedly withdraws name from transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:10 a.m.

Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford has reportedly withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, per On3sports’ Matt Zenitz. Alford had originally entered the portal on January 10, becoming the fourth SU wideout to enter the transfer portal at the time, following Dom Foster, Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson.

But Alford now returns, along with Oronde Gadsden II and Trebor Pena — three of its top-five wide receivers. Despite Alford’s withdrawal from the portal, the Orange still have lost nine players in total to the transfer portal. The first window for players to transfer closes in just over a week.

Alford caught 20 passes for 429 yards this season, both career-bests and he finished third on the Orange in receiving yards. The Quebec native was one of Syracuse’s biggest over-the-top threats, hauling in a 47-yard touchdown against UConn and a 58-yard one against Boston College that helped SU comeback to beat the Eagles.

Last year, Alford appeared in all 12 games, making five starts and recording 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns. His 45-yard touchdown in the final minute gave Syracuse a comeback win over Virginia Tech in October. As a freshman in 2020, Alford played in four games, catching one pass against Wake Forest.

Head coach Dino Babers compared Alford to the Disney character “Bambi” last fall. The receiver was still developing his skill set and learning from older players and coaches, Babers said. The coach added that Alford didn’t even know what he was capable of, but “hopefully” someday he will.

Alford didn’t focus on playing football until he was a sophomore in high school, but his quick development allowed him to transfer to a Florida high school for his senior season. Out of high school, the receiver was listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, and had offers from Georgia, Florida and Florida State, among other schools.