Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford enters transfer portal

Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program. Alford is the fourth SU wideout to enter the transfer portal, following Dom Foster, Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson.

Alford caught 20 passes for 429 yards this season, both career-bests, and he finished third on the Orange in receiving yards. The Quebec native was one of Syracuse’s biggest over-the-top threats, hauling in a 47-yard touchdown against UConn, and a 58-yard one against Boston College that helped SU comeback to beat the Eagles.

Last year, Alford appeared in all 12 games, making five starts, and recorded 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns. His 45-yard touchdown in the final minute gave Syracuse a comeback win over Virginia Tech in October. As a freshman in 2020, Alford played in four games, catching one pass against Wake Forest.

Head coach Dino Babers compared Alford to the Disney character “Bambi” last fall. The receiver was still developing his skill set and learning from older players and coaches, Babers said. The coach added that Alford didn’t even know what he was capable of, but “hopefully” someday he will.

Alford didn’t focus on playing football until he was a sophomore in high school, but his quick development allowed him to transfer to a Florida high school for his senior season. Out of high school, the receiver was listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, and had offers from Georgia, Florida and Florida State, among other schools.

Syracuse is now without three of its top-five wide receivers, with only Oronde Gadsden II and Trebor Pena. The Orange have lost ten players in total to the transfer portal. The first window for players to transfer closes in just over a week.