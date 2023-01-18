College students face setbacks when they’re constantly daunted by the future

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

The pressure of planning ahead has impacted many students’ academic careers. Even prior to college, students have had to prepare for the future through college applications, financial aid deadlines, SAT preparations and overall grade maintenance.

Once in college, anticipation of the future again leaves students with a feeling of continuous pressure. Whether through signing an apartment lease, registering for classes or simply creating a weekly schedule, students must constantly balance the present and future.

Constantly having to think ahead may create rampant anxiety and stress among students. According to Harvard Health Publishing, 63% of college students in the US feel overwhelming anxiety.

Students cannot focus on the present when they are constantly daunted by the future. A present mindset is critical as it allows for a general appreciation of the moment. According to Better Up, “focusing on the present makes you a better listener for your loved ones and increases your awareness of your surroundings.”

Overall, living in the present can lead to greater happiness in life. Constant anticipation causes a cycle of unawareness, and each day becomes receptive as students lack focus on social, familial and internal happenings.

The pressure of always thinking ahead also creates a sense of inferiority. Some students feel as if they never reach their potential when faced with an overwhelming amount of new tasks with future deadlines.

Sophomore Stella Balaskas said, “I just always feel behind. While trying to understand the content in my class, I got an email to plan my classes for the next semester. It makes me feel as if I am never doing enough.”

Many instigators contribute to this pressure. Students may feel peer pressure to join campus organizations, causing them to overfill their schedules or feel the need to reach higher leadership positions upon joining a club. Students must realize that completing work and meeting deadlines are not the only ways to achieve growth and maturity. Thinking ahead is a good strategy, but it’s not the sole avenue to improving your character. Growth occurs minimally and when someone may least expect it.

Sometimes during the school year, I find myself so overwhelmed by the amount of planning I have to do. This happens especially during the middle of the semester when my class work, club engagements, and social plans significantly increase. I can barely focus on each day, while I find myself thinking about the next. The stress brings feelings of nervousness and unease that arise during these times.

That being said, preparation is an essential component to reaching success. Productive planning requires mindfulness of your responsibilities and a schedule to accomplish them. But this means tackling one task at a time. For example, you should learn about the position for your upcoming interview or plan out your week if you want to attend specific social affairs. Just remember that the key to thinking ahead includes a sense of balance.

Sophomore Ella Schulhof said, “By the end of freshman year, I found myself much more logical and responsible. The funny thing is it all happened naturally. I can’t recall the exact moments of my growth.”

I attribute my growth to my everyday experiences, whether that be a monumental decision or a small interaction. Today, I find myself more confident and able to positively handle adversity.

There are multiple tactics to stay ahead this semester and pace yourself. Students can keep an agenda, whether that be through Google Calendar or with a physical planner. Most importantly, they must allot themselves time to destress and gain a positive mentality. Campus resources such as the Barnes Center at The Arch remain an excellent outlet. Counseling is one of the best tools on campus, with equipped councilors who can help students in targeting their stress and finding tools to relieve them. Or try Student Outreach and Retention, made up of social workers and staff who are there to provide support. Even minimal efforts, like journaling, can be beneficial.

Throughout this semester, SU students must remain mindful of the strenuous pressure of thinking ahead and should aim for a balance they can appreciate.

Hannah Karlin is a Sophomore Magazine, News and Digital Journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].