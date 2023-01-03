Beat writers predict double-digit win over 2-12 Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Jim Boeheim said Syracuse’s play was “very disappointing” against Boston College. The Orange didn’t play better but simply hit shots when it counted near the end. Again, they started from behind, only taking a lead after 10 minutes against one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s worst offensive teams.

Still, SU came out on top for the sixth time in seven games, now heading away from the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time in exactly a month. The Orange will face Louisville, the ACC’s worst team. The Cardinals have lost their last three games, opening the 2022-23 campaign with nine straight losses.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen when Syracuse visits the KFC Yum! Center:

Anish Vasudevan (11-3)

Dessert at KFC Yum! Center

Syracuse 77, Louisville 61

This game is finally a chance for Syracuse to get up early against a team instead of playing from behind like it has too many times this season. Louisville’s 3-point and 2-point shooting rates are not in the top 250 nationally, according to KenPom, averaging 61.5 points per game. There’s no reason why Syracuse shouldn’t take advantage of this and create a comfortable lead by halftime.

On the way to an easy win, SU can experiment with some different lineups again. Chris Bell had limited time against Boston College since Boeheim said Quadir Copeland had an excellent week in practice. Expect Copeland to get some more time again or for Boeheim to give the rest of SU’s youth some much-needed experience on the floor. Everyone should be eating for Syracuse in this evening’s matchup before SU faces another mediocre opponent in Virginia.

Connor Smith (12-2)

There’s no way…

Syracuse 75, Louisville 58

Syracuse returned from an 11-day layoff with a solid performance against Boston College, with Joe Girard III, Judah Mintz and Benny Williams all turning in strong games. It was SU’s first win in two weeks and a needed one at that. The Eagles have struggled this season and the Orange need to continue piling up wins if they want to move toward the NCAA Tournament bubble.

That’s also why Tuesday night’s game is a must-win for Syracuse. Louisville is the ACC’s worst team by far, with losses against Bellarmine, Wright State, Appalachian State and Lipscomb. The Cardinals are 0-7 against power conference teams and even with this one at home, I can’t see them pulling one out over the Orange. SU has posted at least 78 points in each of its last six games, UL is one of the nation’s worst shooting teams and also have one of the worst turnover percentages in the country. The Cardinals might hang around for a little bit, but SU will pull away and pick up a convincing road win, improving to 3-1 in conference play.

Anthony Alandt (10-4)

Undefeated in 2023

Syracuse 81, Louisville 69

Come on. Louisville is in the midst of one of its worst seasons in program history, off to a 2-12 start that has seen embarrassing losses to Bellarmine, Wright State and Lipscomb. There are few bright spots for a Cardinals team in search of an identity under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. Luckily for the Orange, the trends Louisville has promulgated throughout the first 14 games of the season — a poor two-point shooting defense, a worse defense of offensive rebounds — lends itself to a dominant conference win for Syracuse.

After a tremendous showing to end 2022 against Boston College, Williams should have another showcase game along with Bell, as SU’s forwards can finally break out against a Louisville team that has struggled against even its worst rebounding opponents. Mintz should exploit driving lanes and Girard is going to have a field day on the outer arc against the Cardinals. Before the Orange take on their first real test — Virginia — of the new year, they’ll easily take care of Louisville on the road.