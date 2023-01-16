Our beat writers predict No. 16 Miami will end Syracuse’s winning ways

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse has now won five Atlantic Coast Conference games and are winners of two straight against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. Now, the Orange hit the road again for the first of two away conference games against much better ACC teams. First up is Miami, a surprise in the conference, as the Hurricanes have jumped out to a 14-3 start and also have five conference wins.

Though they are losers of two out of their last three games, including a loss to Georgia Tech and an overtime loss to N.C. State, the Hurricanes still stand atop the conference they haven’t dominated in decades. Syracuse will take the road looking to jump Miami in the standings and provide more spark to a season that now sees it as a formidable ACC threat.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen when the Orange take on Miami.

Anish Vasudevan (15-3)

Just like last year

Miami 77, Syracuse 74

Miami is amidst its worst streak of the year with two losses in its last three games. While the Orange are on a bit of a run, they’ve had to claw back in matchups against Louisville and Notre Dame, though that was a skill they hadn’t showcased so far this year. The Hurricanes are not a huge threat on the glass, but they average 78.2 points per game, a mark that’s third-best in the ACC.

Syracuse will focus on stopping Isaiah Wong, but the Hurricanes have three other starters who average double-digits, including transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Comier. These new threats add even more to Miami’s elite offense, which is one of the best teams nationally from inside the arc.

Maliq Brown will continue to shine with more playing time and Joe Girard III will try to command the Orange over the Hurricanes. But like last year, which ended in two close losses for Syracuse by one-point and three points, Miami hasn’t lost at home this year. It will continue that streak on Monday.

Connor Smith (16-2)

The slow starts catch up

Miami 79, Syracuse 70

After a 13-1 start to the season that included wins over Virginia, Rutgers and Providence, the Hurricanes have slipped over recent weeks, losing two road games at Georgia Tech and NC State. Syracuse, meanwhile, is still rolling, winners of its nine of its last 11 games. The problem for the Orange, though, has been slow starts and Saturday’s game against Notre Dame was no exception. It might be okay to get into a double-digit deficit against teams like the Irish or Virginia Tech, but doing that on the road against No. 16 Miami is a recipe for failure.

The Hurricanes have some good players, including Wong and Omier, who ranks 14th nationally in offensive-rebounding percentage, per KenPom. That’s not good news for SU, which is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the nation. With minutes at the forward position still getting sorted out — Benny Williams has totaled only 19 minutes over the past two games, while Brown and Chris Bell shined against ND — I don’t think Syracuse is quite ready to take down a top-20 team on the road.

Girard should rebound with a strong game and Jesse Edwards should have no problem posting a double-double against an undersized Miami frontcourt. But I also expect the Orange to have another slow start and trail early, forcing them into a press in the second half that won’t work like it did Saturday. SU definitely needs quadrant I wins, and this one would certainly look good on an NCAA Tournament resume, but I think Syracuse is a few weeks away from winning a game like this.

Anthony Alandt (12-6)

Not there yet

Miami 80, Syracuse 69

Syracuse was so close to losing against Notre Dame that Jim Boeheim relied on four freshmen to close out the Fighting Irish by a close score. The Orange are no strangers to slow starts that hinder their ability to fully take hold of a game, though for the most part, they’ve stormed back in just enough time for the win. It’s no secret anymore that Syracuse finds success from a litany of players, too, as it’s won games that Girard or Edwards have struggled in.

But Miami is just on too much of a hot streak this season to lend one to believe Syracuse can make the same mistakes and pull out a win on the road. I expect the Orange will continue to spread their points around and find contributions from a multitude of players, but there’s just too much talent on the Hurricanes to handle for the Orange, especially if their 3-point defense continues to suffer and they allow more points in the paint.