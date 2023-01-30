Add some variety to your week with these 5 upcoming events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour will be stopping by Syracuse’s Upstate Medical Arena. On February 2 at 7 p.m., the Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals in a game like no other. Combining comedy, basketball and theater, the event will bring unique entertainment to Syracuse. Tickets can be bought on their website.

The (Winter) Mixer

The La Casita Cultural Center is hosting a faculty and staff mixer on February 1 from 4:30 to 6:30pm. Those who attend the event will have a chance to immerse themselves in an exhibit titled “Once Upon a Time…A Toy Show.” Those who wish to attend can RSVP here.

Black History Month Kickoff

Start Black History Month off with a kickoff event at the Schine Student Center on January 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. The kickoff will feature performances from an array of student groups, and comedian Karlous Miller will serve as host for the event in the Goldstein auditorium.

Setnor School of Music Recital Series

The Setnor School of Music will be hosting two performances on Feb. 5 as a part of their recital series. The first performance will be from Steven Heyman, an associate professor of applied music and performance on piano from 2 to 3 p.m. James Kyle, a student on the trumpet, will follow with a performance from 5 to 6 p.m. Both performances will take place at the Setnor Auditorium at Crouse College, and can also be viewed virtually here.

Track Wildlife on Snowshoes

Follow a naturalist on a snowshoe trek through Beaver Lake Nature Center Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. The naturalist will take participants through the nature center, pointing out tracks and more ways to recognize the local fauna. To attend this event, participants must register before 8 a.m. to be given the chance to find wildlife tracks and other signs of animals.