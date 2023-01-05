5 movies to keep an eye on at the Sundance Film Festival

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Since 1978, the Sundance Film Festival has been the home of independent cinema. Filmmakers have used the festival to show their work in hopes of getting recognized by a major studio to produce their films. Many high-profile directors like Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele and Paul Thomas Anderson have gained significant recognition from their films premiering at the festival.

After two years of virtual and hybrid showings, Sundance is set to welcome critics and fans back for a fully in-person event. The 2023 festival will showcase a wide variety of new films from some very well-known filmmakers and a group of rising stars to keep an eye on.

The festival will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah from Jan. 19-29, and after looking through the lineup, I have compiled a list of five films that I am intrigued to learn more about as they premiere at Sundance.

Cat Person

Directed by Susanna Fogel and based on the 2017 fiction story from The New Yorker, “Cat Person” is expected to be a unique portrait of dating in 2023. Starring Nicholas Braun (Succession) and Emilia Jones (CODA) this psychological thriller will explore the unique relationship between a college student working at a movie theater and an older man who frequents that theater.

Although there are many red flags and awkward moments in their relationship, a real romance blossoms between them. The original story led to a lot of conversations and debates and the film looks to inspire a similar discourse about how Jones’ character, Margot, is portrayed. “Cat Person” is certainly a film to look forward to in 2023 following its premiere at Sundance. Braun and Jones are two well-known actors who have shined in their previous roles and the source material will give them a chance to show off some acting skills audiences haven’t seen before.

Infinity Pool

Brandon Cronenberg, son of legendary horror director David Cronenberg, is trying to make a name for himself with his own twisted, uncomfortable films. Brandon Cronenberg gained some attention at Sundance in 2020 with his film ‘Possessor,’ but his 2023 release is expected to be more graphic and depraved.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, “Infinity Pool” follows a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury vacation. While everything at the resort seems normal, something dangerous and seductive is happening beyond the gates. The Movie Picture Association has given the film an NC-17 rating for “some graphic violence and sexual content” so expect this film to be dark, provocative and deeply unsettling.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

In addition to feature films, many documentaries have gained attention at Sundance, and “Pretty Baby” looks to continue that tradition. Director Lana Wilson directed the 2020 Taylor Swift documentary, ‘Miss Americana’, and her new film looks to be a similar story, focusing on 1980s icon Brooke Shields.

Like many young people who gained fame in the 1980s, Shields had an illustrious and sometimes difficult career. From booking her first modeling job as an infant and breaking into Hollywood with a controversial role in the 1978 film “Pretty Baby,” Shields has experienced both the positives and negatives of the film industry.

By using archival footage and media appearances, Wilson’s two-part documentary is said to showcase Shields reflecting on her career and critiquing the industry she grew up in. I’m looking forward to a personal investigation of Hollywood and how fame at an early age can significantly affect someone.

Theater Camp

Written and Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, and featuring Broadway stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, this film is inspired by the 2020 short film of the same name. The story follows the eccentric staff of a theater camp that takes over the business after the owner falls into a coma. The staff must work together to keep the camp afloat throughout the summer session.

The movie is produced by two lesser-known studios, Picturestart Studios and Topic Studios, as well as comedy star Will Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions. A movie starring a few unknown actors and produced by less acclaimed studios is exactly what Sundance looks to promote, and I hope “Theater Camp” will gain significant traction at the festival. The true spirit of Sundance is in the independent artists that are given a platform at the event and Gordon, Lieberman and other members of the cast hope they can gain their recognition.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

This new documentary illustrates the life and career of “Back to the Future” and “Teen Wolf” star Michael J. Fox. At 16 years old, he earned a role on a Canadian television series before moving to Beverly Hills, California. While he worked for years to earn his place in Hollywood, it wasn’t until the role of Alex P. Keaton in the sitcom ‘Family Ties’ that Fox became a household name.

Since his break, Fox has been in the public eye. From his rise to superstardom in the 1980s to his unfortunate diagnosis and fight with Parkinson’s disease, director Davis Guggenheim hopes to show how Fox’s story is truly one of optimism in the face of the ultimate test, and “Still” looks to be a captivating glance into that journey.