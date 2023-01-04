4-star guard Elijah Moore commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Elijah Moore, a class of 2024 four-star shooting guard from the Bronx, verbally committed to Syracuse on Saturday, choosing the Orange over Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. He had 11 different offers.

Out of Cardinal Hayes High School, Moore, listed at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, is ranked as the 97th best player nationally, 22nd best shooting guard and fifth best in the New York for the Class of 2024, per 247sports’ composite rankings. He received an offer from Syracuse on Nov. 23, 2022, the same day that six other programs offered him as well.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, SU booster and entrepreneur Adam Weistman invited Moore to sit courtside for the Orange’s game against North Carolina in the JMA Wireless Dome. Moore was flown by a private jet after he posted 37 points, six rebounds and four assists in a high school game earlier that day.

Moore’s visit pertained to an NIL contract that Weistman offered Moore if he were to choose Syracuse. However, because of Weitsman’s status as an SU booster, the pair did not have recruiting conversations in order to comply with NCAA rules.

“There will be zero recruiting done by the university,” Weistman told syracuse.com. “This is an unofficial visit. If (a recruit) does an official visit I have nothing to do with that and I don’t talk to them. The two things are totally separate.

Moore is Syracuse’s first verbal commitment in the Class of 2024. The Orange do not have any commitments for the class of 2023, partly because of its freshman class that ran six deep this past year.