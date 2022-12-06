The World Cup serves as a cross-cultural event for Syracuse fans tuning in

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

At Wolff’s Biergarten, a central location for many soccer fans’ World Cup celebrations, the chanting caught the attention of anybody within a few streets from the crowded bar.

“Those are some of the things that have been really cool to see and being able to go into a room where it’s not like you’re rooting for one team or the other, we’re all rooting for the USA,” Alaina Losito, a Syracuse University graduate student, said about the surprising eruption of energy in the atmosphere.

Throughout the Syracuse community and the world, the World Cup is much more than just the game of soccer, but also an event of immense cross-cultural significance and unity. Bars across the city opened their doors to fans of all countries to revel in the successes and disappointment that come with the tournament.

At the Landmark Theatre, fans hung up their coats to enjoy the United States play Iran over beer, soda, popcorn and pretzels. USA-themed balloons, banners and stars hung around the guests. Some visitors’ eyes were quietly glued to the game, while others were loudly chatting with their loved ones and screaming at the players.

“There’s an energy that’s just palpable when you get this many people cheering for a common goal,” said Steve Halley, President of the American Outlaws Soccer Club Syracuse division.

The American Outlaws used the theater as their overflow location for the event, offering a free space to watch the game, as well as an opportunity to support local nonprofit organizations. The group offered merchandise, including scarves, T-shirts and pint glasses.

During the United States’ final round, Salt City Market was decorated with flags hung for each country’s team and overflowed with people of all ages who enjoyed the game while eating, drinking and working.

While thousands of Syracuse residents celebrated around the city, the scene was just as vibrant on Syracuse University’s campus. Fans crowded in the Schine Student Center each day rooting for whoever played on the big screen.

After celebrating Mexico’s first World Cup games with their families, Mexican students were excited to root for their country on campus.

“In predominantly white institutions, there’s not a lot of SU sponsored events that instigate this sort of cultural experience and so the game is a really good way to remind us of our culture and the pride in our culture,” said Kimberlyn Herrera, president of the Mexican Student Association.

Many Asian students also bonded over the World Cup by rooting for all participating Asian teams and not just their own countries, said Yen-Chen Lai, President of Asian Festival and Religion.

“We really have a lot of religions and a lot of different viewpoints, but this is one time where everybody puts down their differences and just come together,” Lai said.

Political turmoil has framed the World Cup for many countries as well.

In reaction to the protests in Iran surrounding women’s rights, the Iranian Student Association decided not to hold the grand watch parties they had during previous World Cups, and instead rally and bring awareness to the political situation in their country.

ISA President Mehdi Nejatbakhsh also mentioned that many Iranians were either explicitly supporting the U.S. to beat Iran or were split between who they wanted to win. Though they like soccer and their country, many don’t want to support the team because of its lack of expressed support towards the protests, he said.

While players engaged in some outward support of the protests that have spread across Iran in the past few months, including refusing to sing the national anthem before Iran’s opening game against England, officials allegedly pressured players to ignore the protests.

“Inside Iran, after the game was finished and the U.S. won, people went to the streets and celebrated the loss of the national team,” Nejatbakhsh said.

In Brazil, classes and work either ended early or got canceled during game days. The Brazilian Student Association showcased their country’s spirit for the game and confidence in Brazil’s winning chances through loud cheering, singing, glitter face paint and festive apparel. No matter if the game was a win or loss, they continued their celebration with after parties where they would continue to talk about their feelings towards the games and rewatch the best moments.

“Brazil has such a big culture of soccer inside it and people are always against each other because of soccer,” sad BRASA President Maria Cardoso. “For this one time each four years, we all get together.”

Cardoso mentions that the event is necessary for the sake of Brazil’s internal unity after the most recent and very polarizing elections. Fans can go to a pub and bond with one another over the game, no matter their political stance. This World Cup is also a time of reclaiming Brazil’s iconic yellow jersey, which became a political symbol of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the elections, said Isabella Loschiavo, co-president of BRASA.

“If you see someone with the Brazil yellow jersey, you think, ‘Oh, they voted for that person’,” Loschiavo said. “With the World Cup, I can reclaim this jersey because it’s for Brazil. It’s my country and I can wear that too, with no shame.”

For some fans, the World Cup offered a chance to momentarily escape differences in their countries. South Korea’s win against Portugal during their last group round sparked an abundance of emotion among fans and support from the entire Asian community, Lai said.

“We all collectively have a common pride,” Lai said. “Maybe in real life, our countries may not be so well off internationally but we will put down our differences and be like, okay, your South Korean, your Asian, so we’re going to support you no matter what.”