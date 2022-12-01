Syracuse women’s lacrosse announces 2023 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse released its schedule for the 2023 season Thursday. The Orange will open the year against Northwestern and Maryland, who both made the Final Four in last year’s NCAA Tournament. SU lost to the Wildcats in the NCAA quarterfinals 15-4 in 2022, and last played the Terrapins in 2020, winning 10-5.

Both games will be at the JMA Wireless Dome and Syracuse will stay at home for one more matchup against Binghamton on Feb. 20. The Orange defeated the Bearcats 23-6 last season as Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney combined for nine goals.

The rest of the Orange’s nonconference play is spread out throughout the year with matchups against UAlbany on March 1, Loyola Maryland on March 15, Stony Brook on March 22, Cornell on March 28 and defending champions North Carolina on April 15. The Loyola and UNC games are the only ones on the road.

SU narrowly defeated the Greyhounds 14-13 in 2021 after allowing eight goals in the second half, including a 4-0 run from Loyola to end the game. It had a similar close call against the Seawolves, though four goals in the third quarter were enough to edge out the 12-11 win. The only nonconference opponent the Orange didn’t beat last year was Northwestern, who defeated them 15-12.

Syracuse begins conference play against Pittsburgh on Feb. 25. The Panthers are in the second year of their women’s lacrosse program. SU will also face Clemson, which will play its first season in 2023, on April 8. After playing UAlbany, the Orange head back to the Dome to take on Virginia Tech (March 5) and Notre Dame (March 11). Syracuse won 17-16 in overtime versus the Fighting Irish before cruising to a 17-5 win over the Hokies in 2022.

The Orange head to Durham, North Carolina, on March 18 to play Duke. Tyrrell’s five goals against the Blue Devils led SU to a 18-16 victory last season. SU’s last road conference game is a week after that at Louisville, which the Orange defeated by 10 goals in 2022. SU ends conference play with games against Virginia (April 1), Clemson and Boston College (April 20).

Syracuse returns most of its starters from last year except Emily Hawryschuk and Sarah Cooper. Tyrrell was named the No. 1 collegiate women’s lacrosse player in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason rankings. Three incoming freshmen, Gracie Britton, Jordan DeBlasio and Superia Clark were added to Inside Lacrosse’s Class of 2022 Power 100 Freshman Rankings. 2023 will be Kayla Treanor’s second season in charge of the Orange.