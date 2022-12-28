Syracuse softball announces 2023 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After a 26-21 season (7-15 Atlantic Coast Conference) in 2022, Syracuse softball announced its schedule on Wednesday. The Orange will play in four nonconference invitationals and eight conference series.

SU begins their season on Feb. 10 with a double-header against IUPUI and North Florida in the Jacksonville Invitational. It will face both teams again in a doubleheader the next day before rounding out the invitational with a third game against IUPUI on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 17, Syracuse will participate in the Big Ten/ACC challenge in Raleigh, North Carolina, facing off against Purdue and Iowa. It will play both teams twice during that weekend. Then, Syracuse will stay down south in the College of Charleston tournament, taking on Robert Morris and Rutgers twice along with a game against Charleston.

ACC play starts on March 3 with a three-game series against Clemson, who lost in the ACC championship last season. The Orange haven’t played the Tigers since 2021, where Clemson won three out of four, including a 19-2 victory on May 9, 2021.

Before continuing conference play, Syracuse will take a trip out west for the California Baptist Tournament in Riverside, California. Back-to-back doubleheaders have the Orange playing Harvard, UC San Diego, and California Baptist during the two-day stretch. The Orange finish the tournament against California Baptist on March 12.

Before Syracuse’s first home game on March 31, the Orange have two three-game series against Florida State (March 17-19) and Notre Dame (March 24-26). Syracuse starts a six-game homestand with a series against Louisville, who swept the Orange during the regular season last year, but the Orange defeated the Cardinals 2-0 in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. Syracuse starts its series against NC State on April 6 before going back on the road to play North Carolina.

Syracuse finishes out the regular season playing Virginia (April 28-30) and Boston College (May 5-7) before the ACC Tournament starts. The conference tournament takes place May 10 in South Bend, Indiana, where Syracuse will play for a spot in the NCAA tournament. Six teams from the ACC (Florida State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame) made the tournament last season. Syracuse has not made the tournament since 2012.